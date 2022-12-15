^

Headlines

With Marcos certification, House hastily approves Maharlika Investment Fund

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 7:01pm
With Marcos certification, House hastily approves Maharlika Investment Fund
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.
Aaron Favila via AFP / pool

MANILA, Philippines — Voting 279-6, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly and hastily approved on Thursday the bill that seeks to create the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified it as urgent.

Only Reps. Gabriel Bordado (Camarines Sur, 3rd District), Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list), France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list), Mujiv Hataman (Basilan), Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) and Raoul Manuel (Kabataan party-list) voted against the measure.

Moments after the House approved the Maharlika fund bill on second reading in a voice vote, the chamber’s secretary general read out a message from Marcos certifying the measure as urgent which allowed lawmakers to bypass the constitutional rule requiring bills to be passed on three readings on separate days.

Marcos certified the bill as urgent "in order to establish a sustainable national investment fund as a strategic mechanism for strengthening the investment activities of top performing government financial institutions, and thus pump-prime economic growth and social development."

From filing to approval on third reading, it took the House just 17 days to deliberate on the Maharlika fund bill which lawmakers claimed they were not railroading.

LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

“We are being set up for something,” Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said in reaction to Marcos certifying Maharlika as urgent. “We will try to find out when we interpellate on the Maharlika Fund bill. What is it that they really want to achieve with this measure?”

Just a day before the House’s approval of the MIF, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno urged Marcos to certify the bill as urgent despite public backlash, with some of the loudest criticisms coming from businesses, academics and civil society.

A mix of public funds and dividends from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will be used as seed money for the MIF, based on the current iteration. 

Widespread criticism of the planned inclusion of retirement funds tended by the Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System led to its removal from the seed money.

On the House floor, an amendment introduced by Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list) to prohibit the GSIS and SSS from ever contributing to Maharlika was accepted.

Rep. Joey Salceda, who chaired the technical working group that oversaw multiple changes to the bill, said the measure went through “at least seven rounds of revisions” in his panel alone.

“Of course, the debate does not end here,” Salceda said in a statement. “I will continue to work with counterparts in the Senate to improve this measure or explain the proposal better.”

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri told reporters Monday that they will be waiting for the final iteration of the bill from the House before they conduct any debates on the matter.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND

MAHARLIKA WEALTH FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
As of 2:17 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, the bill seeking to create the sovereign wealth fund has gained 280 lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH, Fulbright ink deal for scholarships, research and exchange programs for HCWs

DOH, Fulbright ink deal for scholarships, research and exchange programs for HCWs

7 hours ago
Under the memorandum of understanding, the DOH and the PAEF will create joint programs to help train healthcare workers. It...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines urged to address exodus of nurses as NZ offers medical workers residency

Philippines urged to address exodus of nurses as NZ offers medical workers residency

1 day ago
In a statement Wednesday, the Filipino Nurses United said the offer of better job opportunities and higher pay of other countries...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC, DICT to put up SIM registration centers in remote areas

NTC, DICT to put up SIM registration centers in remote areas

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications will provide SIM registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH submits COVID-19 vaccine procurement docs to COA

DOH submits COVID-19 vaccine procurement docs to COA

1 hour ago
The DOH submitted the documents a day after the Senate blue ribbon committee conducted a hearing on COVID-19 vaccine procurement...
Headlines
fbtw
House approves on third reading bill making NCSTP mandatory

House approves on third reading bill making NCSTP mandatory

2 hours ago
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading the National Citizens Service Training Program Act, which...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Application for 2023 Bar exams to start January 8

SC: Application for 2023 Bar exams to start January 8

3 hours ago
The 2023 Bar examinations will be held on September 17, 20, and 24.
Headlines
fbtw
Santiago Embassy monitoring situation in Peru amid violent protests

Santiago Embassy monitoring situation in Peru amid violent protests

3 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Embassy in Santiago, Chile is monitoring the political and security...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Cagayan governor Mamba out for violating public spending ban

Comelec: Cagayan governor Mamba out for violating public spending ban

5 hours ago
The poll body said Lara failed to prove Mamba engaged in vote buying activities but ruled his use of funds that were supposed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with