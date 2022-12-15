LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors
MANILA, Philippines — Despite stiff opposition from critics, the Maharlika Investment Fund has quickly garnered support in the House of Representatives, where it is chugging full-steam ahead towards approval.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the bill seeking to create the sovereign wealth fund has gained 251 lawmakers as co-authors, which is already around 80% of the chamber’s members.
More House members have signalled their support for the measure, which President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. admittedly broached, after the Social Security System and the Government Service Insurance System were removed as mandatory sources of seed money for Maharlika.
Still, House Speaker Martin Romualdez left it up to his cousin Marcos if he would certify the bill as urgent so the chamber can approve the bill on second and third reading on the same day.
House leaders hoped that they could pass the Maharlika fund bill before Congress goes on a break for the holidays, but lawmakers ended their last session before they went on vacation on Wednesday without approving the bill.
Here is a list of all lawmakers who have so far signed on as authors of the measure, according to Romualdez’ office:
- Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District)
- Rep. Manuel Jose "Mannix" Dalipe (Zamboanga City, 2nd District)
- Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo (Marikina City, 2nd District)
- Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos (Ilocos Norte, 1st District)
- Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez (Tingog party-list)
- Rep. Jude Acidre (Tingog party-list)
- Rep. Irwin Tieng (Manila, 5th District)
- Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda (Albay, 2nd District)
- Rep. Teodorico Haresco Jr. (Aklan, 2nd District)
- Rep. Allan Ty (LPGMA party-list)
- Rep. Midy Cua (Quirino)
- Rep. Ricardo Kho (Masbate, 1st District)
- Rep. Michael John Duavit (Rizal, 1st District)
- Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan (Ilocos Sur, 2nd District)
- Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona (Romblon)
- Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas City)
- Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr. (Pampanga, 3rd District)
- Rep. Julienne "Jam'' Baronda (Iloilo City)
- Rep. Albert Garcia (Bataan, 2nd District)
- Rep. Angelica Natasha Co (BHW party-list)
- Rep. Roberto Puno (Antipolo City, 1st District)
- Rep. Johnny Ty Pimentel (Surigao del Sur, 2nd District)
- Rep. Florida 'Rida" Robes (San Jose Del Monte City)
- Rep. Antonio "Tonypet" Albano (Isabela, 1st District)
- Rep. Alfred Delos Santos (Ang Probinsyano party-list)
- Rep. Franz Pumaren (Quezon City, 3rd District)
- Rep. Wilter Palma (Zamboanga Sibugay, 1st District)
- Rep. Jose "Bong" Teves Jr. (TGP party-list)
- Rep. David "Jayjay" C. (Quezon, 2nd District)
- Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo, 1st District)
- Rep. Josephine Veronique "Jaye" Lacson-Noel (Malabon City, Lone District)
- Rep. Lianda Bolilia (Batangas, 4th District)
- Rep. Lorenz Defensor (Iloilo, 3rd District)
- Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agabas (Pangasinan, 6th District)
- Rep. Neptali Gonzales II (Mandaluyong City, Lone District)
- Rep. Ramon Nolasco Jr. (Cagayan, 1st District)
- Rep. Carlo Lisandro Gonzalez (Marino party-list)
- Rep. Lex Anthony Cris Colada (AAMBIS-OWA party-list)
- Rep. Arnan Panaligan (Oriental Mindoro, 1st District)
- Rep. Ernesto Dionisio Jr. (Manila, 1st District)
- Rep. Faustino "Inno" Dy V (Isabela, 6th District)
- Rep. Jefferson Khonghun (Zambales, 1st District)
- Rep. Raul Angelo "Jil" Bongalon (Ako Bicol party-list)
- Rep. Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde (Quezon City, 1st District)
- Rep. Laarni Lavin Roque (Bukidnon, 4th District)
- Rep. Leody "Odie" Tarriela (Occidental Mindoro)
- Rep. Marvin Rillo (Quezon City, 4th District)
- Rep. Mikaela Angela Suansing (Nueva Ecija, 1st District)
- Rep. Felimon Espares (COOP NATCCO party-list)
- Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega V (La Union, 1st District)
- Rep. Robert Raymund Estrella (Abono party-list)
- Rep. Loreto Acharon (General Santos City)
- Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora (San Juan City)
- Rep. Zaldy Villa (Siquijor)
- Rep. Olga "Ara" Kho (Masbate, 2nd District)
- Rep. Bernadette “BH” Herrera (BH party-list)
- Rep. Vincent Franco "Duke" Frasco (Cebu, 5th District)
- Rep. Antonio Legarda Jr. (Antique)
- Rep. Christopherson "Coco" Yap (Southern Leyte, 2nd District)
- Rep. Eric Go (Benguet)
- Rep. Eulogio Rodriguez (Catanduanes)
- Rep. Ivan Howard Guintu (Pinuno party-list)
- Rep. Jeffrey Soriano (ACT-CIS party-list)
- Rep. Rosanna "Ria" Vergara (Nueva Ecija, 3rd District)
- Rep. Daphne Lagon (Cebu, 6th District)
- Rep. Sonny "SL" Lagon (Ako Bisaya party-list)
- Rep. Nicanor Briones (Agap party-list)
- Rep. Reynante Arrogancia (Quezon, 3rd District)
- Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores (Bukidnon, 2nd District)
- Rep. Ray Florence Reyes (Anakalusugan party-list)
- Rep. Rex Gatchalian (Valenzuela City, 1st District)
- Rep. Jose Alvarez (Palawan, 2nd District)
- Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas (Pangasinan, 3rd District)
- Rep. Sergio Dagooc (APEC party-list)
- Rep. Marissa "Del Mar" Magsino (OFW party-list)
- Rep. Peter John Calderon (Cebu, 7th District)
- Rep. Mark Go (Baguio City)
- Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga, 2nd District)
- Rep. Anthony Rolando Golez Jr. ([email protected] party-list)
- Rep. Francisco Jose "Bingo" Matugas (Surigao del Norte, 1st District)
- Rep. Claude Bautista (Davao Occidental)
- Rep. Margarita Ignacia Nograles (PBA party-list)
- Rep. Joseph Gilbert Violago (Nueva Ecija, 2nd District)
- Rep. John Tracy Cagas (Davao del Sur)
- Rep. Noel "Bong" Rivera (Tarlac, 3rd District)
- Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga (Quezon, 1st District)
- Rep. Faustino Michael Dy III (Isabela, 5th District)
- Rep. Arnie Fuentebella (Camarines Sur, 4th District)
- Rep. Janice Salimbangon (Cebu, 4th District)
- Rep. Carl Nicolas Cari (Leyte, 5th District)
- Rep. Jose Gay Padiernos (GP Party party-list)
- Rep. Danny Domingo (Bulacan, 1st District)
- Rep. Eric Martinez (Valenzuela City, 2nd District)
- Rep. Gerardo "Gerryboy" Espina Jr. (Biliran)
- Rep. Antonieta Eudela (Zamboanga Sibugay, 2nd District)
- Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District)
- Rep. Eric Buhain (Batangas, 1st District)
- Rep. Rolando Valeriano (Manila, 2nd District)
- Rep. Dimszar Sali (Tawi-Tawi)
- Rep. Yevgeny Vicente Emano (Misamis Oriental, 2nd District)
- Rep. Jane Castro (Capiz, 2nd District)
- Rep. James "Jojo" Ang Jr. (Uswag Ilonggo party-list)
- Rep. Rodolfo "Ompong" Ordanes (Senior Citizens party-list)
- Rep. Ma. Theresa Collantes (Batangas, 3rd District)
- Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. (Batanes)
- Rep. Tobias "Toby" Tiangco (Navotas City)
- Rep. Gerardo Valmayor Jr. (Negros Occidental, 1st District)
- Rep. Ma. Rene Ann Lourdes Matibag (Laguna, 1st District)
- Rep. Emigdio Tanjuatco III (Rizal, 2nd District)
- Rep. Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. (Rizal, 3rd District)
- Rep. Dean Asistio (Caloocan City, 3rd District)
- Rep. Edwin Olivarez (Parañaque City, 1st District)
- Rep. Eleanor Bulut-Begtang (Apayao)
- Rep. Edward Vera Perez Maceda (Manila, 4th District)
- Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics" Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District)
- Rep. Romeo Momo (Surigao del Sur, 1st District)
- Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo (ACT-CIS party-list)
- Rep. Emmarie "Lolypop" Ouano-Dizon (Mandaue City)
- Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria (Negros Oriental, 2nd District)
- Rep. Wowo Fortes (Sorsogon, 2nd District)
- Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim (DUMPER-PTDA party-list)
- Rep. Ron Salo (Kabayan party-list)
- Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. (Manila, 6th District)
- Rep. Joseph "Jojo" Lara (Cagayan, 3rd District)
- Rep. JC Abalos (4PS party-list)
- Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba (Ilocos Norte, 2nd District)
- Rep. Richelle Singson (Ako Ilocano Ako party-list)
- Rep. Raul 'Boboy" Tupas (Iloilo, 5th District)
- Rep. Maria Angela Garcia (Bataan, 3rd District)
- Rep. Ma. Cynthia Chan (Lapu-Lapu City)
- Rep. Alfelito "Alfel" Bascug (Agusan del Sur, 1st District)
- Rep. Michael Gorriceta (Iloilo, 2nd District)
- Rep. Emilio Bernardino Yulo (Negros Occidental, 5th District)
- Rep. Harris Christopher Ongchuan (Northern Samar, 2nd District)
- Rep. Jernie Jett Nisay (Pusong Pinoy party-list)
- Rep. Edwin Gardiola (CWS party-list)
- Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora (Davao de Oro, 1st District)
- Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District)
- Rep. Loreto Amante (Laguna, 3rd District)
- Rep. Luis Campos Jr. (Makati City, 2nd District)
- Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco (Marinduque)
- Rep. Romulo "Kid" Peña Jr. (Makati City, 1st District)
- Rep. Lorna Silverio (Bulacan, 3rd District)
- Rep. Sancho Fernando "Ando" Oaminal (Misamis Occidental, 2nd District)
- Rep. Luisa Lloren Cuaresma (Nueva Vizcaya)
- Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla (Cavite, 2nd District)
- Rep. Nelson Dayanghirang (Davao Oriental, 1st District)
- Rep. Drixie Mae Cardema (Duterte Youth party-list)
- Rep. Munir Arbison Jr. (Sulu, 2nd District)
- Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro City, 2nd District)
- Rep. Divina Grace Yu (Zamboanga del Sur, 1st District)
- Rep. Alan 1 Ecleo (Dinagat Islands)
- Rep. Jeyzel Victoria Yu (Zamboanga del Sur, 2nd District)
- Rep. Jose Francisco "Kiko" Benitez (Negros Occidental, 3rd District)
- Rep. Ramon Jolo Revilla III (Cavite, 1st District)
- Rep. Josefina Tallado (Camarines Norte, 1st District)
- Rep. Mercedes Alvarez (Negros Occidental, 6th District)
- Rep. Fernando Cabredo (Albay, 3rd District)
- Rep. Emerson Pascual (Nueva Ecija, 4th District)
- Rep. Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II (Pampanga, 1st District)
- Rep. Elizaldy Co (Ako Bicol party-list)
- Rep. Linabelle Ruth Villarica (Bulacan, 4th District)
- Rep. Amparo Maria Zamora (Taguig, 2nd District)
- Rep. Ed Christopher Go (Isabela, 2nd District)
- Rep. Virgilio Lacson (Manila Teachers party-list)
- Rep. Ma. Lucille Nava (Guimaras)
- Rep. Rudy Caoagdan (North Cotabato, 2nd District)
- Rep. Anna Marie Villaraza-Suarez (Alona party-list)
- Rep. Ambrosio Cruz Jr. (Bulacan, 5th District)
- Rep. Bryan Revilla (Agimat party-list)
- Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas (Quezon City, 5th District)
- Rep. Adrian Jay Advincula (Cavite, 3rd District)
- Rep. Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay (United Senior Citizens party-list)
- Rep. Ching Bernos (Abra)
- Rep. Augustina Dominique "Ditse Tina" Pancho (Bulacan, 2nd District)
- Rep. Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy (Caloocan City, 2nd District)
- Rep. Horacio Suansing Jr. (Sultan Kudarat, 2nd District)
- Rep. Steve Chiongbian Solon (Sarangani)
- Rep. Eduardo Rama (Cebu City, 2nd District)
- Rep. Anna York Bondoc (Pampanga, 4th District)
- Rep. Edgardo Salvame (Palawan, 1st District)
- Rep. Dale Corvera (Agusan del Norte, 2nd District)
- Rep. Aniela Bianca Tolentino (Cavite, 8th District)
- Rep. Joseph Tan (Isabela, 4th District)
- Rep. Carlito Marquez (Aklan, 1st District)
- Rep. Greg Gasataya (Bacolod City)
- Rep. Jorge "Patrol" Bustos (Patrol party-list)
- Rep. Peter Miguel (South Cotabato, 2nd District)
- Rep. Rommel Rico Angara (Aurora)
- Rep. Rachel Marguerite Del Mar (Cebu City, 1st District)
- Rep. Irene Gay Saulog (Kalinga party-list)
- Rep. Salvador Pleyto (Bulacan, 6th District)
- Rep. Princess Rihan Sakaluran (Sultan Kudarat, 1st District)
- Rep. Baby Aline Vargas-Alfonso (Cagayan, 2nd District)
- Rep. Wilton "Tonton" Kho (Masbate, 3rd District)
- Rep. Alfredo Marañon III (Negros Occidental, 2nd District)
- Rep. Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong (Negros Oriental, 1st District)
- Rep. Reynolds Michael Tan (Samar, 2nd District)
- Rep. Anna Victoria Veloso-Tuazon (Leyte, 3rd District)
- Rep. Luz Mercado (Southern Leyte, 1st District)
- Rep. Christian Unabia (Misamis Oriental, 1st District)
- Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo (Camiguin)
- Rep. Christian Tell Yap (Tarlac, 2nd District)
- Rep. Miguel Luis Villafuerte (Camarines Sur, 5th District)
- Rep. Tsuyoshi Anthony Horibata (Camarines Sur, 1st District)
- Rep. Maria Jamina Katherine Agarao (Laguna, 4th District)
- Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso (Zamboanga City, 1st District)
- Rep. Glona Labadlabad (Zamboanga del Norte, 2nd District)
- Rep. Ruth Mariano-Hernandez (Laguna, 2nd District)
- Rep. Marlyn "Len" Alonte (Biñan City)
- Rep. Richard Gomez (Leyte, 4th District)
- Rep. Roy Loyola (Cavite, 5th District)
- Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga (Davao de Oro, 2nd District)
- Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa City)
- Rep. Michael Morden (API party-list)
- Rep. Jose "Joboy" Aquino II (Agusan del Norte, 1st District)
- Rep. Elpidio Barzaga (Cavite, 4th District)
- Rep. Marie Bernadette Escudero (Sorsogon, 1st District)
- Rep. Joselito "Joel" Sacdalan (North Cotabato, 1st District)
- Rep. Joseph Stephen "Caraps" Paduano (Abang Lingkod party-list)
- Rep. Wilbert Lee (AGRI party-list)
- Rep. Edvic Yap (ACT-CIS party-list)
- Rep. Reynaldo Tamayo (Angat party-list)
- Rep. Presley de Jesus (PHILRECA party-list)
- Rep. Nicolas Enciso VIII (Bicol Saro party-list)
- Rep. Vincent Garcia (Davao City, 2nd District)
- Rep. Keith Micah "Atty. Mike" Tan (Quezon, 4th District)
- Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District)
- Rep. Marjorie Ann Teodoro (Marikina City, 1st District)
- Rep. Ma. Alana Samantha Santos (North Cotabato, 3rd District)
- Rep. Rhea Mae Gullas (Cebu, 1st District)
- Rep. Jaime Cojuangco (Tarlac, 1st District)
- Rep. Edsel Galeos (Cebu, 2nd District)
- Rep. Doris Maniquiz (Zambales, 2nd District)
- Rep. Antonino Calixto (Pasay City)
- Rep. Ralph Tulfo (Quezon City, 2nd District)
- Rep. Stephen James Tan (Samar, 1st District)
- Rep. Lordan Suan (Cagayan de Oro City, 1st District)
- Rep. Paul Daza (Northern Samar, 1st District)
- Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte (Camarines Sur, 2nd District)
- Rep. Christopher De Venecia (Pangasinan, 4th District)
- Rep. Edgar Chatto (Bohol, 1st District)
- Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District)
- Rep. Kristine Alexie Tutor (Bohol, 3rd District)
- Rep. Allen Jesse Mangaoang (Kalinga)
- Rep. Maria Fe Abunda (Eastern Samar)
- Rep. Dante Garcia (La Union, 2nd District)
- Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza (TUCP party-list)
- Rep. Jason Almonte (Misamis Occidental, 1st District)
- Rep. Maximo Dalog Jr. (Mountain Province)
- Rep. Bai Dimple Mastura (Maguindanao and Cotabato City, 1st District)
