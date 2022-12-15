LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite stiff opposition from critics, the Maharlika Investment Fund has quickly garnered support in the House of Representatives, where it is chugging full-steam ahead towards approval.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the bill seeking to create the sovereign wealth fund has gained 251 lawmakers as co-authors, which is already around 80% of the chamber’s members.

More House members have signalled their support for the measure, which President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. admittedly broached, after the Social Security System and the Government Service Insurance System were removed as mandatory sources of seed money for Maharlika.

Still, House Speaker Martin Romualdez left it up to his cousin Marcos if he would certify the bill as urgent so the chamber can approve the bill on second and third reading on the same day.

House leaders hoped that they could pass the Maharlika fund bill before Congress goes on a break for the holidays, but lawmakers ended their last session before they went on vacation on Wednesday without approving the bill.

Here is a list of all lawmakers who have so far signed on as authors of the measure, according to Romualdez’ office: