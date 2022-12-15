WATCH: DTI says P500 enough for Noche Buena

MANILA, Philippines — In a now deleted Facebook post, the Department of Trade and Industry released a price guide to aid consumers in purchasing goods for Noche Buena.

They proposed a list of food items that Filipinos can buy for less than 500 pesos for the traditional Christmas eve dinner.

However, this move by the agency was met by mixed reactions from social media users who said that the agency was out of touch with the realities on the ground. — Video Edited by Anj Andaya