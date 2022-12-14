NTC, DICT to put up SIM registration centers in remote areas

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications will provide SIM registration centers to help those without ready access to internet register their mobile numbers.

With the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM card registration law issued last Monday, the NTC is urging all users to register already in order to keep their mobile numbers. Telecommunication firms are also called on to ensure that they have their online registration platforms ready for the implementation of the law.

“DICT, NTC will coordinate with local government agencies… to put up registration centers [in remote areas] and of course, with the assistance of the barangay captains, the village chiefs, in those areas,” NTC Consultant Edgardo Cabarios said in an interview with state television on Wednesday.

“This will be coordinated so that Filipinos who do not have access will only have to go to that center and register their SIM cards.”

In October, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed the law requiring all SIM card users to register their mobile numbers with their personal information in a bid to curb scams and other crimes done via SMS.

This move drew flak from critics, saying this may lead to data leaks and other privacy concerns were also raised. However, Cabarios said that the data and information of each user will stay with their respective service providers.