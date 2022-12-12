NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday released the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Card Registration Act.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed in October the law that requires Filipinos to register their SIM cards. The government said the move could help curb scams and other crimes. Critics of the measure, however, said this could lead to data breaches and privacy violations.

Under the IRR, subscribers have 180 days from the effectivity of the law to register their SIM cards. The registration may be extended for a period not exceeding 120 days.

All SIMs, including embedded SIMs (eSIMS) and SIMs intended for data-only or used for fixed wireless broadband modem, are subject for registration.

Failure to register an existing SIM within the period prescribed will result in the automatic deactivation of the SIM. The deactivated SIM may only be reactivated after registration, provided that reactivation will be made not later than five days after such automatic deactivation.

Public telecommunication entities are ordered to establish secure online SIM registration platforms.

Penalties

The IRR states that those who will provide false or fictitious information, or will use fictitious identities or fraudulent identification documents to register a SIM will face imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to P300,000, or both.

The penalty of imprisonment ranging from six months to six years, or a fine of P100,000 to P300,000, or both, will be imposed on anyone who sells or transfers a registered SIM without complying with the required registration under the law.

Anyone who transmits misleading or accurate information about the source of phone call or text message, with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongfully obtain anything of value, will be subject to imprisonment of no less than six years or a fine of P200,000, or both.

Any telecommunications company, resellers or entities who engage in the sale of stolen SIMs will face imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to P300,000, or both.

Disclosure of info

“Any information and data obtained in the registration process described under the Act shall be treated as absolutely confidential and shall not be disclosed to any person,” the document read.

Despite the provision, a telecommunications firm can disclose the full name and address of an end-user in the following instances:

In compliance with any law obligating the public telecommunication entity to disclose such information in accordance with the provisions of the Data Privacy Act of 2012

In compliance with a court order or legal process upon finding of probable cause

In compliance with Section 10 of the SIM Card Registration Act and Section 12 of the IRR; or

With the written consent of the subscriber

— Gaea Katreena Cabico