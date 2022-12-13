NTC: Register SIM ahead of deadline to avoid losing mobile number

MANILA, Philippines — With the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM card registration law issued, the National Telecommunications Commission urged the public to register their SIM cards ahead of the deadline to avoid losing their numbers.

Under the IRR released Monday, subscribers have 180 days from the effectivity of the law to register their SIM cards. The registration may be extended for a period not exceeding 120 days.

In an interview aired over ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, National Telecommunications Commission's consultant Edgardo Cabarrios said that failing to register within the given period will result in the deactivation of SIM cards, though the Department of Information and Communications Technology could still extend the deadline if later on if it deems necessary.

"They're waiting for the deadline before registering. That's why we're asking the public to register when it opens on December 27. If we have nothing important to do anyway, let's just register already, let's not wait for the deadline," he said in Filipino.

Cabarrios also pointed out that the law only requires four pieces of information: name, address, date of birth, and sex. "That's all you need to fill up in the form released by the telcos," he said.

He said that the DICT and the NTC will also be meeting to discuss the possibility of putting up registration facilities in far-flung areas or in areas without internet connection.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed in October the law that requires Filipinos to register their SIM cards.

The government said the move could help curb scams and other crimes. Critics of the measure, however, said this could lead to data breaches and privacy violations.