^

Headlines

NTC: Register SIM ahead of deadline to avoid losing mobile number

Philstar.com
December 13, 2022 | 10:48am
NTC: Register SIM ahead of deadline to avoid losing mobile number
Subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — With the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM card registration law issued, the National Telecommunications Commission urged the public to register their SIM cards ahead of the deadline to avoid losing their numbers. 

Under the IRR released Monday, subscribers have 180 days from the effectivity of the law to register their SIM cards. The registration may be extended for a period not exceeding 120 days.

In an interview aired over ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, National Telecommunications Commission's consultant Edgardo Cabarrios said that failing to register within the given period will result in the deactivation of SIM cards, though the Department of Information and Communications Technology could still extend the deadline if later on if it deems necessary.

"They're waiting for the deadline before registering. That's why we're asking the public to register when it opens on December 27. If we have nothing important to do anyway, let's just register already, let's not wait for the deadline," he said in Filipino.

Cabarrios also pointed out that the law only requires four pieces of information: name, address, date of birth, and sex. "That's all you need to fill up in the form released by the telcos," he said. 

He said that the DICT and the NTC will also be meeting to discuss the possibility of putting up registration facilities in far-flung areas or in areas without internet connection. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed in October the law that requires Filipinos to register their SIM cards.

The government said the move could help curb scams and other crimes. Critics of the measure, however, said this could lead to data breaches and privacy violations.

NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

SIM CARD REGISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CA to bypass DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo over citizenship issue, libel conviction
play

CA to bypass DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo over citizenship issue, libel conviction

By Xave Gregorio | 20 hours ago
Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo will be bypassed by the Commission on Appointments for the second time over issues on...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

20 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday released the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Card Registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel price cut by P3.40, gas by P1.70

Diesel price cut by P3.40, gas by P1.70

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Oil companies are slashing pump prices by a substantial amount today.
Headlines
fbtw
Manila court allows Nasino, 2 other activists to post bail

Manila court allows Nasino, 2 other activists to post bail

By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
A Manila court has allowed activist Reina Mae Nasino — who lost her three-month old daughter while in detention —...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;File economic sabotage raps vs agricultural smugglers&rsquo;

‘File economic sabotage raps vs agricultural smugglers’

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs and the Department of Justice must speed up the filing of non-bailable charges of economic sabotage...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 200 groups adopt plan to promote evidence-based health program for drug users

Over 200 groups adopt plan to promote evidence-based health program for drug users

11 minutes ago
“By spending our time to learn and share, we are making a sound investment and bridging pathways to ensure that friends,...
Headlines
fbtw
Court convicts Baguio journalist Frank Cimatu of cyber libel

Court convicts Baguio journalist Frank Cimatu of cyber libel

46 minutes ago
Baguio-based journalist Frank Cimatu is at least the third Rappler journalist convicted of cyber libel, following Nobel laureate...
Headlines
fbtw
Still no major progress toward 'peace pact with nature' at COP15

Still no major progress toward 'peace pact with nature' at COP15

1 hour ago
Half way into the COP15 biodiversity talks, there has been no major progress either on increased funding for conservation...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP vows West Philippine Sea patrols amid China boat swarm

AFP vows West Philippine Sea patrols amid China boat swarm

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday reassured the public that it is continuously patrolling the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Rosal may dissipate while moving away from Philippines

Rosal may dissipate while moving away from Philippines

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Rosal continues to move away from the country, and though it gained some strength yesterday, the weather disturbance...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with