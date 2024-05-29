PNP looking into Guo’s links to Chinese Communist Party

Senator Risa Hontiveros resumes the probe on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s alleged involvement in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs) on May 22, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is looking into reports linking Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil made the statement when asked by reporters about information circulating on social media platforms that Guo’s family is connected with the CCP.

Marbil said he directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Intelligence Group (IG) to investigate all the information related to Guo.

“The CIDG and IG, I tasked them to conduct investigation regarding the mayor,” he told reporters at Camp Crame.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that Guo’s family is a large clan that extends across Asia originating from Fujian.

The narrator said Fujian is a hotbed of the CCP’s united front work.

Guo is accused of having ties with a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Bamban which was raided last March due to alleged illegal activities.

Probe continues

Despite his pronouncement that the burden of proof is with the accusers, Senate President Francis Escudero clarified on Tuesday that he would not stop the Senate investigation into Guo.

Escudero said he was merely citing a ruling of the Supreme Court that the burden of proof is the duty of the accuser which should be applied to all cases.

“That is exactly what the Supreme Court is saying, that is the existing law and that has nothing to do with the continuation or non-continuation of the hearing anchored on Senator Risa Hontiveros’ resolution,” Escudero said over dwPM.

“As I mentioned in relation to Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, he can hold unli (unlimited) hearings until he wants or until the end of what he wants to get information and knowledge to file a bill that can be used by our countrymen and country,” he added

Escudero was referring to the public hearing of the Senate’s committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality presided over by Hontiveros.

The hearing was about the alleged human trafficking and criminal activities attributed to offshore gaming operations, including those allegedly linked to Guo.

However, in the last two hearings, the senators’ questions were focused on Guo’s alleged dubious background following suspicions that she could be a Chinese “spy” or “asset,” which she denied.

Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III observed that the issues on POGO have been sidelined and diverted to the citizenship of Guo.

“Why did the hearing become about her, the hearing is about POGO. Let’s go back to POGO and let’s all unite to get rid of it, ban POGO here in the Philippines, don’t make it complicated by saying that all gambling will be banned, it won’t happen,” Pimentel said in an earlier interview.

Pimentel said POGO issues should be prioritized, even if POGO’s clients are not Filipinos, but from neighboring countries.

On the other hand, the public hearing of Dela Rosa was on the motu proprio investigation on the alleged PDEA Leaks, detailing alleged involvement of President Marcos in the use of illegal drugs.

Some quarters were questioning the committee’s four hearings, noting that a motu proprio public hearing must be done in only one or two proceedings.

Escudero advised Dela Rosa to file a resolution to investigate the PDEA leaks to address concerns of some quarters. — Cecille Suerte Felipe