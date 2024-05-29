^

‘Aghon’ no longer a threat, to leave PAR Wednesday

Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 8:49am
Aghon no longer a threat, to leave PAR Wednesday
Satellite image shows Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) on May 29, 2024.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) is no longer a threat and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, PAGASA said. 

Aghon, the first cyclone of the year, was last spotted 870 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, with peak winds of 130 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph. 

Moving northeastward at 40 kph, the typhoon is forecast to exit (PAR) this morning or afternoon. 

“It no longer has a direct effect on our country and is no longer bringing rain to any part of the archipelago,” PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said in Filipino.

Aghon, however, is partly influencing the southwesterly windflow, which will dump moderate to heavy rains over the western portions of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA until Thursday. 

Badrina said the southwesterly windflow could signal the start of the southwest monsoon (habagat) season. 

The southwesterly windflow will also bring occasional gusty conditions in the next three days over Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, northern Aurora, southern mainland Quezon, Polillo Islands, Palawan, Lubang Islands, Romblon, Marinduque and Camarines Norte.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday that over 51,000 people were affected by Aghon. 

Meanwhile, one person was killed and eight people were injured as Aghon swept Visayas and Luzon.

Forecast position

  • May 29, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 1,155 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • May 30, 2024 2:00 a.m. - 1,410 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

AGHONPH

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
