Marcos eyes mid-rise, high-rise shelters to address housing gap

Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary shows housing units in Naic, Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines — The government might build mid-rise and high-rise housing units for low-income households in urban areas, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday.

“It is difficult to find land in urban areas. Maybe it’s more efficient if we build mid-rise housing units,” Marcos said in Filipino during the turnover ceremony of 30,000 housing units in Naic, Cavite.

“Maybe we can make the units high-rise,” he added.

The chief executive said the plan should be studied first as it is on a case-to-case basis.

“But what is important is that the housing units are close to where people work. There must be a nearby school for the children and a nearby market or small mall where people can buy commodities,” he said in Filipino.

Some government relocation and housing projects are built far from urban centers and places of work, which would mean an added burden to residents who will have to commute.

Some are also outside water and power service areas.

The National Housing Authority said the beneficiaries of the house and lot units in Naic include low-income families and Kapatiran members, or former rebels.

The Marcos administration is seeking to provide 1.3 million houses to Filipino households.

According to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, the country’s housing backlog is estimated at 6.5 million homes.

DHSUD chief Jose Azucar earlier told senators that the housing target may be untenable due to an acute lack of funds. — Gaea Katreena Cabico