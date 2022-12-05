^

Headlines

Marcos eyes mid-rise, high-rise shelters to address housing gap

Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 4:33pm
Marcos eyes mid-rise, high-rise shelters to address housing gap
Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary shows housing units in Naic, Cavite.
Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA, Philippines — The government might build mid-rise and high-rise housing units for low-income households in urban areas, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday.

“It is difficult to find land in urban areas. Maybe it’s more efficient if we build mid-rise housing units,” Marcos said in Filipino during the turnover ceremony of 30,000 housing units in Naic, Cavite.

“Maybe we can make the units high-rise,” he added.

The chief executive said the plan should be studied first as it is on a case-to-case basis.

“But what is important is that the housing units are close to where people work. There must be a nearby school for the children and a nearby market or small mall where people can buy commodities,” he said in Filipino.

Some government relocation and housing projects are built far from urban centers and places of work, which would mean an added burden to residents who will have to commute.

Some are also outside water and power service areas.

SPECIAL REPORTAt risk but with nowhere to go, Kasiglahan folk show need for better housing amid climate crisis

The National Housing Authority said the beneficiaries of the house and lot units in Naic include low-income families and Kapatiran members, or former rebels.
The Marcos administration is seeking to provide 1.3 million houses to Filipino households.

According to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, the country’s housing backlog is estimated at 6.5 million homes.

DHSUD chief Jose Azucar earlier told senators that the housing target may be untenable due to an acute lack of funds. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

HOUSING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High approval, trust ratings for Marcos, Sara

High approval, trust ratings for Marcos, Sara

18 hours ago
President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte received high approval and trust ratings, according to a nationwide survey...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO relaunches Driver&rsquo;s Education Center

LTO relaunches Driver’s Education Center

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has relaunched its Driver’s Education Center (DEC), which will provide training...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 12.4% &mdash; OCTA

Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 12.4% — OCTA

8 hours ago
OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the positivity rate in the capital region rose to 12.4% on December 3 from 11.1% on...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups ask SC: Stop GMO rice, eggplant cultivation

Groups ask SC: Stop GMO rice, eggplant cultivation

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Groups of farmers, scientists, environmentalists and concerned citizens have filed a petition before the Supreme Court to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH logs 7,731 new COVID-19 cases, 134 deaths in past week

DOH logs 7,731 new COVID-19 cases, 134 deaths in past week

1 hour ago
From November 28 to December 4, an average of 1,104 infections were logged daily. 
Headlines
fbtw
As Saudi Arabia opens up to tourism, will OFWs bring their families to visit?

As Saudi Arabia opens up to tourism, will OFWs bring their families to visit?

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Just three years ago, Saudi Arabia has since “opened up its arms and doors to the world,”
Headlines
fbtw
Over 60 organizations call on Marcos to protect, respect rights defenders

Over 60 organizations call on Marcos to protect, respect rights defenders

5 hours ago
The group is calling on the government to rescind the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act and adopt the Human Rights Defenders...
Headlines
fbtw
Bicam restores NTF-ELCAC budget, P150-M confidential fund for DepEd

Bicam restores NTF-ELCAC budget, P150-M confidential fund for DepEd

6 hours ago
The Senate previously approved the reduced allocation for DepEd’s confidential funds: to just P30 million from...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: 12.3% nationwide positivity rate

OCTA: 12.3% nationwide positivity rate

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The COVID-19 positivity rate nationwide is at 12.3 percent as 1,000 to 1,200 new cases are expected today, the OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with