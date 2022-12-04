News from home: eTravel platform, illegal trafficking victims, proposed sovereign wealth fund

Immigration officials were linked to the trafficking of Filipinos forced to work for a Chinese syndicate in Myanmar under abusive working conditions. Sen. Risa Hontiveros has since called on the government to tighten its borders to ensure the safety of its workers going abroad. The Department of Migrant Workers said it is also investigating a similar trafficking scheme that illegally brings Filipino workers to so-called crypto technoparks in Cambodia and Laos .

The Department of Labor and Employment has issued an advisory reminding employers to issue their workers’ their 13th month pay “ on or before December 24 .” Employers are also barred from applying for an exemption or a deferment of their employees’ 13th month bonus.

Calls for wage increases continue: Companies are being urged to give higher compensation to engineers and scientists as commodity prises continue to rise back home. Entry-level wages for their profession range from P10,000 to P15,000.

Pro-People Engineers and Leaders argue that increasing the wages would not only help professionals with the rising cost of living, but it would also help the country keep its talent.

Meanwhile, a senator is looking at possibly increasing government employees’ minimum wage to P33,000 monthly. Government staff working in non-agricultural jobs in Metro Manila get paid at least P10,740 for a 20-day work month.