1 dead, over 36,000 affected due to 'Aghon' — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 9:22am
In this handout photo taken on May 26, 2024 and released on May 27, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard, children are evacuated from a flooded area by coast guard personnel in Lucena, Quezon Province, amid heavy rain brought by tropical storm Ewiniar.
Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday reported that Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) has left one person dead and more than 36,000 affected.

The NDRRMC said in its latest report that a 14-year-old female from Misamis Oriental was killed after a tree was toppled by Aghon's strong winds. Meanwhile, eight people were injured.

Aghon impacted 36,143 people in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Metro Manila.

Around 22,000 individuals were displaced after the country's first cyclone this year brought heavy rain and triggered floods. Of those, 16,426 people sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers, while 5,614 stayed with relatives or friends.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that he has directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Agriculture (DA) and Department of Health to provide aid to affected residents.

According to the NDRRMC, the government has provided P3.66 million in assistance.

Aghon was last located 315 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan. State weather bureau PAGASA said impacts from Aghon's winds are now unlikely following the lifting of all wind signals.

The typhoon is also not forecast to "directly bring significant amounts of rainfall within the next three days."

Aghon will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

