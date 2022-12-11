DOJ holds off on comments regarding Quiboloy's US sanctions

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice is holding off on comments regarding the US Treasury Department’s sanctions over Apollo Quiboloy’s “serious human rights abuse” via a “pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls” and physically abusing members of his religious group.

The DOJ said it will first get verified information and “seek US legal experts’ advice” on the sanctions based on the Global Magnitsky Act before commenting.

“We would like to express our unity in their cause in the protection of human rights and in the eradication of corrupt practices,” DOJ spokesman Mico Clavano said in a statement on Sunday.

“However, the DOJ has yet to discuss the ins and outs of the sanctions on Mr. Quiboloy.”

Quiboloy is among the 40 individuals and entities, including those from Belarus, Liberia, the Russian Federation and Iran, the US sanctioned on this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day over their respective violations.

In a statement dated December 9, the Treasury Department noted how Quiboloy used religion in trying to justify his actions and orders to members of his religious group, called the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, the Name Above Every Name.

“Quiboloy exploited his role within the KOJC to rape his victims and subject them to other physical abuse, describing these acts as sacrifices required by the Bible and by God for the victims’ salvation,” the department said.

Quiboloy is also on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Wanted List. over charges of human trafficking.



With the sanctions, Quiboloy’s interests and ownership over his properties within US jurisdiction will be blocked and US individuals will also be prohibited from transacting with him. – Kaycee Valmonte with report from Kristine Joy Patag