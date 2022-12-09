^

Marcos to discuss post-pandemic recovery at EU summit

Philstar.com
December 9, 2022 | 4:27pm
Marcos to discuss post-pandemic recovery at EU summit
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a Cabinet meeting in this undated file photo.
Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to tackle post-pandemic recovery among other issues during his trip to Brussels, Belgium next week where he is set to attend the EU-ASEAN Business Summit.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu told a news briefing on Friday that Marcos will discuss post-pandemic recovery “not only in terms of public health recovery, but also in terms of economic recovery.”

Other topics that the president will discuss are energy and food security, maritime cooperation and security, digital economy and transformation, and climate action and biodiversity management and coordination, Espiritu said.

He added that Marcos will also talk about the disputed South China Sea which the Philippines claims part of, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

On top of this, Espiritu said Marcos will also be meeting with European businesses, including Unilever and shipbuilding company OCEA which are expected to invest P4.7 billion and P1.5 billion in the country, respectively.

He added that the president will be having bilateral meetings with Belgium, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands and the European Union. — Xave Gregorio

