New York man gets 17 years in jail for beating elderly Filipina

Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 6:35pm
In this undated photo, people hold placards as they protest against anti-Asian hate crimes at the Centre Street and Canal Street in New York, NY, USA.
Robinson Greig / Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines – The man who beat up a 67-year-old Filipino earlier this year in Yonkers, New York.

Yonkers-based 42-year-old Tammel Esco was served a 17.5 years sentence eight months after he beat up the victim. He pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree on Septembe 27, qualifying as a hate crime. 

"The successful prosecution of the result of the result of the courage and cooperation of the victim and her family, the partnership of the Yonkers Police Department, and our dedicated team who worked tirelessly on behalf of the victim," Rocah said. 

"This is a case that has traumatized not only the victim and her family, but also her neighbors, the Westchester community, and the broader Asian American and Pacific Islander community." 

Esco has been behind bars since his arrest on March 11 when he attacked the Filipina, yelling at her and calling her an "Asian bitch." He entered the hall of her apartment building in Riverdale Avenue, where they both lived, punching her and knocking her to the ground. 

He punched the Filipina over 100 times, stomped on her upper body while wearing construction boots, before spitting on her.

"Because of the viciousness and hate of Tammel Esco, I lost the place I called home for over 24 years, the place where I raised my daughters, and my longtime neighbors," the victim said in her impact statement.

"A complete stranger heartlessly spit, beat and kicked me over 100 times just because of my heritage... my only hope is that God and the criminal justice system will see fit to make sure this never happens to any other innocent family again."

