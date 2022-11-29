^

Headlines

Gender equality? Female students not exempted in mandatory ROTC revival

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 3:20pm
Gender equality? Female students not exempted in mandatory ROTC revival
File photo shows Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets
Reserve Officers Training Corps ROTC FB page

MANILA, Philippines — Okay ladies, now let’s get in formation.

Should the current proposals to revive the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps program in college pass Congress, even female students will have to participate, according to Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.

This is because most of the bills filed in the Senate do not provide any distinction between male and female students, which was one of the policy wishes of former President Rodrigo Duterte that apparently has made its way to the present Congress.

“You want gender equality, you don’t want to be considered as the weaker sex,” Dela Rosa said when asked what is the significance of mandating even female students to participate in the ROTC program.

“If we are invaded, men won’t be the only ones who will be hit with bullets, even women will be hit by enemy’s bullets. So we should help each other defend our country,” he added.

But women, LGBTQIA+ and youth groups said in a position paper the ROTC program promoted a macho, sexist, homophobic and violent culture, according to the Philippine Collegian.

“Making ROTC mandatory for senior high school students would only make them more vulnerable to discrimination, sexual harassment, even rape and other abuses,” Gabriela Youth, Bahaghari, Salinlahi and Girls for Peace said, as quoted by the Collegian.

Asked what safeguards will be in place to prevent abuses from happening, especially that he said that cadettes may also be handled by male officers, Dela Rosa said laws are already existing to protect students from these.

In the Senate, there are six bills that aim to reinstate mandatory ROTC either for Grades 11 and 12 or in the tertiary level.

ROTC was mandatory until legislative reforms were introduced following the killing of cadet Mark Welson Chua from the University of Santo Tomas after he exposed corruption in his unit in an article published on The Varsitarian.

Despite its bloodied past, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for the revival of mandatory ROTC as proponents tout that it would supposedly instill in the youth nationalism and patriotism.

RESERVE OFFICERS TRAINING CORPS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senator wants regulated parking fees nationwide

Senator wants regulated parking fees nationwide

6 hours ago
"While we respect businesses that help grow our economy, we also need to balance and protect the interests of the majority....
Headlines
fbtw
Navy commissions 2 new missile-capable gunboats into service

Navy commissions 2 new missile-capable gunboats into service

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Two new missile-capable gunboats of the Philippine Navy were formally commissioned into service yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
NCR&rsquo;s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 11.1%

NCR’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 11.1%

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the National Capital Region rose from 7.5 percent to 11.1 percent, while increases...
Headlines
fbtw
House passes bill strengthening anti-discrimination law for women workers

House passes bill strengthening anti-discrimination law for women workers

7 hours ago
The bill seeks to strengthen the anti-discrimination provisions of the law by providing that it “shall be unlawful for...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to visit IRRI today

Marcos to visit IRRI today

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos is scheduled to visit the International Rice Research Institute headquarters in Laguna today as part of his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hontiveros: Immigration officials linked to trafficking of Pinoys to Myanmar for crypto scam

Hontiveros: Immigration officials linked to trafficking of Pinoys to Myanmar for crypto scam

By Franco Luna | 24 minutes ago
"The plot gets thicker. And not only does the plot thicken, it looks like we have heard this plot before. It feels like I...
Headlines
fbtw
Israel makes pitch for Philippine tech innovation through schools, startups

Israel makes pitch for Philippine tech innovation through schools, startups

1 hour ago
One of the ways the Philippines can be more friendly to startups and incubators for innovation is through partnering with...
Headlines
fbtw
Former energy chief Cusi indicted for libel over comments about Gatchalian

Former energy chief Cusi indicted for libel over comments about Gatchalian

1 hour ago
According to the prosecutor's resolution, Cusi — who sued journalists across seven newsrooms — also argued that...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-drug raids to continue with over 24k 'drug personalities' arrested under Marcos &mdash; DILG

Anti-drug raids to continue with over 24k 'drug personalities' arrested under Marcos — DILG

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"BIDA will also focus on supporting drug addicts so that they can completely change their lives [but] the raids on drug dens...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't COVID-19 vaccine purchases risk COA disallowance if DOH keeps seal on docs

Gov't COVID-19 vaccine purchases risk COA disallowance if DOH keeps seal on docs

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
The Commission on Audit may issue a notice of disallowance on the government’s procurement of COVID-19 vaccines if the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with