PAGASA: Up to two cyclones expected in December

Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 10:23am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines can expect up to two tropical cyclones to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in December, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

The cyclones will be called “Rosal” and “Samuel” once inside the monitoring area.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said that cyclones that form in December have a higher chance of making landfall.

“We also do not discount the possibility that they will be strong, and may reach typhoon and super typhoon categories,” he said.

An average of 20 cyclones enter or within PAR every year, destroying homes and crops and killing hundreds to thousands.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change. The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of the climate crisis. 

PAGASA

TROPICAL CYCLONES
Philstar
