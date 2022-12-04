'Simpleng handaan': DepEd releases guidelines for school Christmas parties

Visitors enjoy taking pictures with the colorful dancing fountain and glistening Christmas decorations around Rizal Park in Manila on November 28, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education has released guidelines for Christmas festivities held in schools as it stressed that participation in activities will be voluntary for students and school personnel.

In a department order dated December 2, DepEd said Christmas parties are allowed in public schools as long as these do not disrupt the lesson plans for students. It also said that provisions for departmental services should not be used for any holiday activities.

"Celebrations in public schools and DepEd central and field offices should be simple yet meaningful, keeping in mind the true spirit of the season and the austerity called for by the difficult economic times," the department order read.

The reminder comes just as the schools and universities prepare for the holidays and as prices continue to rise.

All parties, themes, costumes, and exchange gifts will be voluntary for both students and personnel, while DepEd banned solicitations for cash or in-kind contributions for the parties. It also reminded schools that students or teachers who are not able to provide contributions should not be excluded from Christmas activities.

Christmas decorations are also not required, but those who wish to decorate for the holidays are encouraged to reuse old decor.

School Division Offices may also provide more guidelines according to local traditions, while private schools and other learning centers may also adopt their own regulations with DepEd’s department order as a guide.