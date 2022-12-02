Philippines launches eTravel platform for inbound passengers

Foreign tourists checking their travel documents upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Inbound travelers will now provide their arrival information and health declaration through the eTravel platform, Malacañang announced Thursday.

The eTravel platform — an online registration system for travelers bound for the Philippines, including returning residents — was launched to streamline the government’s entry procedures and data collection processes.

According to the Office of the Press Secretary, the health declaration checklist of the Department of Health’s Bureau of Quarantine may be accessed through etravel.gov.ph.

The portal replaces the One Health Pass website.

Passengers using the former www.onehealthpass.com.ph will be redirected to the new eTravel domain. The old domain of the One Health Pass will no longer be accessible starting December 5.

The eTravel platform will also host the electronic version of the paper arrival card that travelers must submit for immigration clearance.

Beginning December 5, the Bureau of Immigration will discontinue using the paper arrival card.

Registration on the eTravel platform is free.

“The public is warned against transacting with any entities or websites soliciting payments and fees of any kind as these are in no way related to the official eTravel platform of the Philippine Government,” the OPS said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico