Comelec announces dates for voter registration, plebiscite, special polls

In a 13-page decision promulgated on Oct. 7 but released only on Monday night, the Comelec stated that the partial motion for reconsideration filed by Pudno Nga Ilocano was denied as it did not raise new matters or issues that would convince the poll body to reconsider its decision.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections said it will reopen its voter registration services beginning December 12, ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to be held in October 2023, on top of other dates for the Bulacan plebiscite and Cavite special elections.

Registration will be open until the end of January. Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said the poll body will accept the following applications:

First-time SK election voters and regular voters

Transfer of voter registration record

Reactivation of voting status

Correction/change of entries in the voter registration record

Overseas voting

Meanwhile, registration for overseas voting will start on December 9, but foreign service posts that are open from Sunday to Thursday will begin registration services beginning December 11, and will last until Sept. 30, 2024.

The Comelec Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) will also accept the registration of voters who want to work abroad but wish to participate in the 2025 elections.

“These are for our Filipinos who are just about to leave the country. They know that they’ll be abroad on election day on 2025 so they can register before they even get deployed,” OFOV Director Sonia Bea Wee-Lozada said in a statement.

Register Anywhere Project pilot testing

The Comelec’s Register Anywhere Project (RAP) will also start operations on December 17 until Jan. 22, 2023.

First venues for the RAP will be held in SM Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, SM Southmall, Robinsons Place Manila, and Robinsons Galleria. According to the poll body, they are also hoping to include the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Government Service Insurance System main office and its offices in Bicol and Eastern Visayas in the project.

Plebiscite, special elections

The poll body also set the plebiscite date for Balluage, Bulacan, where residents will be voting on whether or not the municipality will be under a city status on December 17.

Meanwhile, voters in the 7th District of Cavite will vote to elect a representative at the House of Representatives on Feb. 25, 2023 after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla accepted President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s offer to lead the Department of Justice.