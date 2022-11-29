^

DFA welcomes UN Special Rapporteur on sexual exploitation of chilren

Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 6:28pm
DFA Undersecretary for Multilateral and International Economic Affairs Carlos Sorreta with Mama Fatima Singhateh, UN Special Rapporteur on the Sale and Sexual Exploitation of Children, November 28, 2022.
DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Monday United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Sale and Sexual Exploitation of Children Mama Fatima Singhateh. 

Singhateh will be in the country until next week, December 9. Her visit is the first official visit of a UN Special Rapporteur to the Philippines since 2015, which she said is reflective of the country’s openness to engage when it comes to human rights issues.

DFA Undersecretary for Multilateral and International Economic Affairs Carlos Sorreta said Singhateh will note “the achievements and best practices of the Philippine government to eradicate [the] online sexual exploitation of children.”

“International cooperation and shared responsibility amongst countries is required to address external demand factors that fuel online exploitation of children.”

The government previously noted that the country has become a hub for explicit materials for pedophiles around the world, starting by launching its program to go after parents who participate in the abuse.

READ: Philippines to go after those contributing to online sexual exploitation of children

While in the country, Singhateh will meet with civil society representatives, private sector stakeholders, as well as children and their families. Her itinerary includes trips to Valenzuela City, Angeles City, Cotabato City and Cebu City.

She will also meet officials from the Council for the Welfare of Children, the Department of Justice, the Presidential Human Rights Committee Secretariat, the Philippine National Police, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, among others.

Following Singhateh’s visit, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion Irene Khan will also visit the country in 2023.

