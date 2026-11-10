LIVE: Sara Duterte impeachment trial, Nov. 10

MANILA, Philippines — The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumes Tuesday, November 10, with the defense set to present its second witness as it seeks to dispute allegations that she failed to disclose properties in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

Engr. John Kenneth Enumerables, the city assessor of the Island Garden City of Samal, is expected to testify on the tax declarations and tax maps of a property allegedly owned by Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio.

In an earlier hearing, the acting Samal register of deeds testified that Carpio purchased the property for P3.4 million in 2018. The House prosecution panel, however, said the property was not reflected in Duterte's 2019 SALN.

The defense is presenting witnesses and evidence to counter the allegations under Article II of the impeachment complaint, which accuses Duterte of amassing unexplained wealth and failing to truthfully disclose her assets.

Watch the proceedings live at 10 a.m. as the Senate impeachment court hears the defense's case.