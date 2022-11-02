^

Headlines

Vico Sotto resigns from Aksyon Demokratiko

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 3:42pm
Vico Sotto resigns from Aksyon Demokratiko
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto
Vico Sotto via Twitter, screen grab

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:58 p.m.) — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has resigned from Aksyon Demokratiko as member and external vice president, party chairperson Ernest Ramel confirmed to Philstar.com on Wednesday.

Ramel said Sotto, who first clinched the Pasig mayoralty and subsequently ran a successful reelection bid under Aksyon, resigned effective June 30.

Ramel said, however, that they only got hold of Sotto’s resignation letter “sometime late July,” adding that the local chief executive’s departure from the party was “not expected.”

ABS-CBN News first reported on Sotto’s departure after having secured a copy of his resignation letter in which he said he and Aksyon are “no longer a group of individuals with similar political goals and ideals.”

“I joined Aksyon Demokratiko in 2018, in search of a reform-oriented political party that stood for principled politics and inclusive governance. I became [m]ayor in 2019, proudly under the banner of Aksyon Demokratiko,” Sotto said in his resignation letter, which he posted late Wednesday afternoon.

He continued: “Unfortunately, recent events have made it apparent that the party is now headed towards a different direction.”

Sotto also said that his leaving the party “is not about any particular person or candidate.”

Ramel said in a statement that they are “saddened” by Sotto’s resignation.

“He is one the inspirations of the party to be better and we were hoping that he will be the future of Aksyon Demokratiko,” Ramel said. “However, the party is not lacking in talent and strong young future leaders of this country that were elected last 2022 and those who also did not make it but had shown exceptional leadership abilities.”

Ramel added that Aksyon is not closing its doors on Sotto if he decides to return to the party.

During the campaign for the 2022 elections, Sotto distanced himself from national politics and refrained from endorsing a presidential candidate, even as Aksyon backed the candidacy of its party president, then-Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

FROM 2021: Isko Moreno elected as Aksyon Demokratiko president

AKSYON DEMOKRATIKO

VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Extended class suspensions due to 'Paeng' aftermath

Walang Pasok: Extended class suspensions due to 'Paeng' aftermath

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
With several areas still reeling from the effects of Severe Tropical Storm "Paeng", some local governments have decided to...
Headlines
fbtw
Ease deployment cap for nurses &ndash; DMW

Ease deployment cap for nurses – DMW

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
With the high global demand for Filipino nurses seen to continue, the Department of Migrant Workers wants to ease the current...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd lets students drop face masks even indoors

DepEd lets students drop face masks even indoors

1 day ago
A day before full face-to-face classes resume in public schools, the Department of Education announced that students are free...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to local execs: Discard bureaucratic processes in providing aid to 'Paeng' victims
play

Marcos to local execs: Discard bureaucratic processes in providing aid to 'Paeng' victims

By John Unson | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Tuesday urged officials involved in relief operations for victims of Severe Tropical Storm...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH records 1,099 new COVID-19 cases

DOH records 1,099 new COVID-19 cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health on Monday recorded 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,004,465.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sidelined DOH urges use of face masks, distancing to prevent COVID in schools

Sidelined DOH urges use of face masks, distancing to prevent COVID in schools

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In September, the DOH warned it was not yet time to ease mask wearing outdoors, but was overruled by the IATF and by...
Headlines
fbtw
State of calamity declared in Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, BARMM

State of calamity declared in Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, BARMM

4 hours ago
Proclamation No. 84 notes Marcos may include more areas in the declaration based on a continuing damage assessment and on...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: 2.9 million Filipino families still hungry in Q3

SWS: 2.9 million Filipino families still hungry in Q3

6 hours ago
A new poll showed that 11.3% of Filipino families or an estimated 2.9 million experienced “involuntary hunger”...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from 'Paeng' hits 121

Death toll from 'Paeng' hits 121

8 hours ago
The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao accounted for most of the fatalities with 61 deaths.
Headlines
fbtw
LPG prices going up by P3.50 per kilo

LPG prices going up by P3.50 per kilo

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Cooking gas prices are up this November, ending six consecutive months of reductions.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with