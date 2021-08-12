




































































 




   

   









Isko Moreno elected as Aksyon Demokratiko president
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno speaks at the opening of the third dialysis center at Sta. Ana Hospital on August 5, 2021.
Isko Moreno/Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Isko Moreno elected as Aksyon Demokratiko president

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 2:42pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was elected Tuesday night as the new president of Aksyon Demokratiko, the political party announced.



Moreno’s election as president of the political party founded by the late Sen. Raul Roco quickly followed his resignation from the National Unity Party.





In a statement, Aksyon Demokratiko’s new chairperson Ernest Ramel said they saw that Moreno has “a clean track record, tangible accomplishments, and a vision that the party shares.”



“We are confident that he will be able to help lead the party in its thrust to be a unifying force in an atmosphere of heavy political polarization,” Ramel continued.



He added that the party and Moreno agreed on COVID-19 response, providing jobs and livelihood, the rule of law, education, housing and healthcare as priority areas.



Moreno said he is honored to have been elected as president of the party, noting that Aksyon Demokratiko and his local party, Asenso Manileño, agree on many points.



“Isa pong karangalan na maging kasapi at mahalal na pangulo sa isang progresibong partido na may tunay na malasakit para ating mga kababayan,” Moreno said.



(It’s an honor to be a member and be elected as the president of a progressive party that truly cares for our countrymen.)



Philippine president soon?



Moreno was supposed to formalize his transfer from the National Unity Party to Aksyon Demokratiko earlier this week, but opted to postpone his oath-taking following chaos at vaccination sites in Manila which was prompted by false information that only those with jabs would be able to go out and receive aid.



Authorities are investigating the source of this rumor, but President Rodrigo Duterte himself said in a televised address in July that people who would not get the shot would not be allowed to leave their residence, contrary to current policy. The Palace said the statement has no relation to the crowding at vaccination sites.



Aksyon Demokratiko backed Moreno after Duterte appeared to have lashed out at him, calling out the supposed “disorder” at vaccination sites and his past sexy photos taken when he was an actor.



Moreno trails directly behind Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, in surveys for potential presidential and vice-presidential candidates.



Ramel told CNN Philippines’ The Source on Wednesday that Aksyon Demokratiko will support Moreno should he decide to run for the presidency.



But for now, Moreno insists on focusing on the pandemic before politics.



Aksyon Demokratiko’s other officers are:



    
	
  • Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto – External Vice President
    • 
	
  • Concepcion, Tarlac Mayor Andres Lacson – Vice Chairperson
    • 
	
  • Former National Youth Commission chairperson Leon Flores III – Secretary General
    • 
	
  • Manila City Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna – Vice President for Internal Affairs
    • 
	
  • Lawyer Bobbit Roco – Vice President for External Affairs
    • 
	
  • May Lim – Vice President for Women
    • 
	
  • Olongapo City Councilor Kaye Ann Legaspi – Vice President for Youth
    • 
	
  • Jayson San Juan – Deputy Secretary General
    • 
	
  • Michael Roy Cuerpo – Treasurer
    • 
	
  • Lawyer Normandy Baldovino Jr. – General Counsel
    • 
	
  • John Erdie delos Santos – Executive Director
