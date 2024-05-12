Public school students get the boardroom experience

RFM chairman, president and CEO Joey Concepcion chats with senior high school students from the Raja Soliman Science High School at the food and beverage giant’s boardroom in Mandaluyong City. With Concepcion is his daughter Bella, who shared with the students her experience as an influencer and digital entrepreneur.

MANILA, Philippines — RFM Corp. chairman, president and CEO Joey Concepcion welcomed into the boardroom of the food and beverage giant students from the Raja Soliman Science High School and Rizal High School last May 10 as part of a unique, immersive learning experience on entrepreneurship and business leadership.

The Go Negosyo founder spent a few hours with the senior high school students for the non-profit’s new entrepreneurship initiative “The Boardroom Experience,” a part of its Youthpreneur program.

Youthpreneur is held in partnership with the Department of Education to promote an entrepreneurial mindset, build skills through mentorship and increase financial literacy among the Filipino youth. Since late last year, it has been held in Quezon City, Manila, Pasig, Bataan, Baguio City and Mindoro.

“This is an immersive learning experience for the students,” said Concepcion. “How many kids their age get to see the inside of an actual boardroom and interact with the CEO? This will help them prepare for when they have to present their business ideas to seasoned businessmen and give them the confidence to hold their own when the time comes.”

In “The Boardroom Experience,” senior high school students studying in public schools under the ABM, STEM, TVL and HUMMS strands engage in one-hour sessions inside a real-life boardroom and participate in discussions on entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. Through the activity, they will have an enhanced understanding of entrepreneurship and leadership, and enrich their learning experience through direct interaction with business leaders and actual exposure to real-world business practices.

The students were accompanied by teachers Rizza Tamayo from Rizal High School and Rociel Dimaculangan from Raja Soliman Science High School. Content creators and influencers Bella Concepcion and Stefanie Lois Garcia were also on hand to share with the students their experience in being digital entrepreneurs.

“The Boardroom Experience” welcomes students who have actively participated in the Youthpreneur programs. This exclusive activity aims to give students an immersive and enriching learning experience that can potentially help them with their career mapping. Concepcion encouraged fellow businessmen to become part of “The Boardroom Experience” and help grow the next generation of entrepreneurs.