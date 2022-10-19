Confessed gunman in Percy Lapid killing faces murder rap

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos holds a poster showing the photo of the alleged gunman of broadcast commentator and prominent government critic Percy Lapid during a news conference on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The police and Roy Mabasa — brother of slain radio broadcaster Percy Lapid — have filed a murder complaint against Joel Escorial and three others before the Department of Justice.

Escorial was presented to media on Tuesday and confessed to the October 3 killing of Lapid in Las Piñas City.

Mabasa personally went to the DOJ office to affirm the complaint filed on Tuesday. The police’s Criminal Investigation and Detective Group personnel led by Police LtCol. Joel Manual Ana are also among the complainants.

Other than Escorial, the police and Mabasa named the following as respondents:

Israel Dimaculangan

Edmon Dimaculangan

Alias Orly / Orlando

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento told reporters that Escorial underwent inquest proceeding on Tuesday night. He added that the inquest resolution may likely be released on Thursday.

The inquest prosecutor will determine if there is probable cause to charge the respondent in court. If the inquest prosecutor resolves to refer the complaint for preliminary investigation, the respondent will be given an opportunity to file a counter-affidavit for his defense.

A full copy of the complaint has yet to be made public as of this story’s writing.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. presented Escorial, initially identified as Estorial, to the press on Tuesday, a day after the latter supposedly surrendered to the police.

Speaking to the press, Escorial said he surrendered to police out of fear and guilt. This was after authorities published images from CCTV footage showing the face of the man they said was Lapid’s shooter.

Abalos said Escorial is not a fall guy as his gun and slugs found at the crime scene matched, along with a ripped up shirt he was supposedly seen wearing in CCTV footage.

“Hindi niya lang inamin, because the gun itself would match the slug. Nag-match iyong ballistics. Number two, iyong mga damit na pinagpunit-punit niya. Number three, ‘yan po ang nasa CCTV,” Abalos said.

Escorial said the hit order came from inside New Bilibid Prison, and investigation has been ordered to look into the claim. — with reports from Xave Gregorio