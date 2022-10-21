^

Headlines

BuCor chief suspended as questions linger on 'middleman' in Lapid slay

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced Friday that he has suspended indefinitely Gerald Bantag as Bureau of Corrections chief upon instructions of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Remulla said this is to allow for an impartial investigation on the death of a detainee at the New Bilibid Prison who is said to be one of two middlemen in the fatal ambush of radio commentator Percy Lapid.

Stepping in as officer-in-charge at the BuCor is former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief-of-staff Gregorio Catapang Jr., who Remulla said was Marcos' personal pick.

The justice chief said Thursday that the supposed middleman who arranged the killing of Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, from inside Bilibid died October 18.

This was the same day that Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and the Philippine National Police presented to the press Joel Escorial, initially identified as Estorial — the alleged gunman in Lapid's slay. Escorial surrendered to authorities a day earlier, October 17.

Remulla said the alleged middleman who died in Bilibid is known by three names: Crisanto Villamor, Jun Globa Villamor and Jun Garcia Villamor. This brought initial confusion in identifying the supposed middleman from Bilibid.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

