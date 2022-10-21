Tropical Depression 'Obet' can still intensify to tropical storm, prompt Signal No. 2

MANILA, Philippines — State weather forecasters are not ruling out the possibility that Tropical Depression Obet can intensify into a tropical storm earlier than expected, along with the hoisting of Wind Signal No. 2 as a result.

In its latest weather bulletin issued 8 a.m. Friday, PAGASA said Obet is forecast to track generally westward until Saturday and its center is likely to pass over or very close to the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area between Friday afternoon or evening.

"Obet is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category between Friday night and Saturday morning, although the possibility of a slightly earlier intensification to tropical storm category is not ruled out," PAGASA said.

Obet was last seen 235 km east of Basco, Batanes moving westward at 30 kph and packing winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Government forecasters warned nearby residents of "moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over Batanes and Babuyan Islands and possibly over the northern portions of Ilocos Norte, Apayao and mainland Cagayan" and "light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over the rest of Cagayan, Apayao and Ilocos Norte."

A number of areas still remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, including Batanes, Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga).

"However, the hoisting of Wind Signal No. 2 (for gale-force winds) remains possible should Obet reach tropical storm category prior or during its traverse of the Luzon Strait – a scenario that is not ruled out at this time," PAGASA said.

Forecast positions

On the track forecast, Obet is set to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday morning.