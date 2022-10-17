^

Philippines joins ASEAN-EU pact on air transport

October 17, 2022 | 7:04pm
Philippines joins ASEAN-EU pact on air transport
Scene from the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting held in Indonesia from October 16 to 17, 2022. Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista led the Philippine delegation, where they expressed the country's commitment to improving the transportation system by learning from other nations.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines joined other ASEAN nations and the European Union in signing the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, the world’s first block-to-bloc air transport deal, at the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting held in Indonesia.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista included his signature in the ASEAN-EU CATA, dubbed as the “game-changer” as countries in the region include tourism in their pandemic recovery plans. 

The agreement allows ASEAN or EU-based airlines to operate broader passenger and cargo services within the regions. 

“The agreement will have a profound impact in the areas of trade and tourism for ASEAN and the EU. The ASEAN-EU CATA will also rebuild air connectivity between ASEAN and Europe which was suddenly suspended by the pandemic.” Bautista said in a statement.

Negotiations for the agreement has been in the works beginning 2016 and was only concluded in June 2 last year, according to a joint press statement of the two regional blocs.

The ASEAN-EU CATA will now be ratified according to the respective procedures of member states within the ASEAN and the EU.

The Philippines also joined other transport ministers in approving the ASEAN Agreement on Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue Cooperation, a knowledge-sharing program through conducting joint training and exercises among ASEAN member states.

Bautista also joined other nations in identifying priorities and key deliverables for 2023 and adopting the ASEAN Guidelines on Airport and Environmental Management System.

The Philippines supported the adoption of the Guiding Principles for the Regulation of Application-based Mobility Services for Passenger Transport in ASEAN, and the Implementation Framework to Enhance Regional Container Circulation.

“The Philippines is one with the nations of the ASEAN and the EU in the promotion and adoption of various measures in the areas of aviation safety, air traffic management, consumer protection, and environmental and social matters,” Bautista said in a separate statement. — with reports from Franco Luna

