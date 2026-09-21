Government launches AI on eGovPH superapp

During yesterday’s launch of eGovAI, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda said the agency’s own developers built the new features, powered by Google Gemini.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has rolled out new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the eGovPH superapp, meant to automate government transactions at no cost to Filipinos, as well as provide a range of other services, such as language translation.

During yesterday’s launch of eGovAI, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda said the agency’s own developers built the new features, powered by Google Gemini.

“We are bringing government services together in one digital platform and with the launch of eGovAI, we are taking another step forward,” he noted.

Within eGovAI is a virtual assistant called “Kuya A,” which offers 11 main services as of launch.

Among these is a conversational tool for government services queries, as well as real-time mapping to show users the closest tourism sites they can visit.

Further, farmers can leverage eGovAI to seek cropping assistance, as it can provide general information, such as soil quality as well as the best season for certain produce.

Soon, Aguda said the AI would be able to show the weather forecast per area.

A language translator is also incorporated, which can understand most, if not all, Philippine languages to bridge communication gaps.

The platform also features an image identifier, a document extractor, a speech maker, a coder/ programmer, a Health AI assistant, a Laws and Regulations assistant and an Identity AI assistant.

The eGovAI is free to use on eGovPH, eliminating the cost for Filipinos to subscribe to an AI tool for their automation needs. It also aligns with the DICT’s push for AI adoption, underscored by the launch of an AI roadmap two weeks ago.

Greater public access

In a speech read by Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos at yesterday’s event, President Marcos said every technology should serve public interest and every Filipino should benefit from the opportunities it provides.

“Let us give Filipinos greater access to the tools they need to learn, participate and prosper. And let us ensure that as technology moves forward, no Filipino is left behind in the opportunities it creates,” the President said.

“Always remember that technology should sharpen our judgment, not replace it. Let us use AI as a tool to make well-informed decisions without surrendering our own capacity to question, discern and decide,” he added.

Data privacy protected

Addressing data protection concerns surrounding emerging technologies, Aguda pledged that the DICT will uphold strict governance standards, data privacy and robust security safeguards as the government expands its AI integrations.

“As we move forward into the era of artificial intelligence, we must also ensure that progress remains responsible and inclusive,” he said. “Privacy and security must be protected, accessibility and accountability must remain part of the process and public trust must always be earned.”

Asia’s AI powerhouse

The Philippine AI+ Infrastructure Masterplan (PAIIM) makes a case to turn the Philippines into Southeast Asia’s AI powerhouse.

PAIIM outlines measures that seek to attract up to $34.4 billion in investments on AI infrastructure until 2033.

PAIIM also sets a target of raising data center capacity of 1.5 gigawatts by 2033, so that by then, AI processing time is reduced to below 20 milliseconds.

As a whole, PAIIM projects that the investments would fund the reskilling of at least 1.3 million Filipinos, making them ready for AI jobs. — Alexis Romero, Elijah Felice Rosales