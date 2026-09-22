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Palace tells investors not to abuse gov’t trust amid ‘ghost internet’ probe

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 22, 2026 | 6:30pm
Palace tells investors not to abuse govâ€™t trust amid â€˜ghost internetâ€™ probe
Palace Press Office Claire Castro addressed the media in a press briefing on September 22, 2026.
Screenshot from RTVM

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang appealed to investors on Tuesday, September 22 not to abuse the government’s trust in them in providing services and products that are intended for public use. 

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro made the appeal in a press briefing amid the ongoing investigation of the Office of the Ombudsman on the ‘ghost internet’ scheme, or the alleged irregularities on the government’s connectivity programs. 

“So panawagan naman natin sa mga ating mga kababayan at sa mga investors na ito. Kayo po ay pinagtitiwalaan ang ating pamahalaan. Huwag niyo naman pong abusuhin ang tiwalang ibinigay sa inyo,” Castro said. 

(So, our appeal to our fellow countrymen and to these investors. You are trusted by our government. Please do not abuse the trust that has been given to you.)

Last week, the Ombudsman said that they had discovered an alleged scheme in the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in which the government paid billions of public funds for outdated, overpriced, or undelivered software. 

Authorities said the investigation will cover the Free Wi-fi program in which contractors allegedly installed the software without providing internet access.

According to Castro, Malacañang supports the ongoing probe by the Ombudsman, noting that the alleged irregularities will definitely affect government services and transactions. 

“Kung kulang ang mga maibibigay sa ating serbisyo, hindi magiging maganda ang epekto nito. Hindi magiging effective din yung sinasabi natin na dapat lahat konektado kasi kulang-kulang ang bibigay na serbisyo,” Castro said. 

(If the services we are provided are inadequate, their effects will not be good. Our goal of ensuring that everyone is connected will not be effective either because services are not enough.)

In her appeal to the investors, Castro also noted that complete payments have been made, so services must be delivered properly. 

“Ang mga ibinabayad sa inyo ay kumpleto naman. So huwag niyo naman pong kulangan ang dapat na ibigay sa ating mga kababayan,” Castro said. 

(You were given complete payments. So, don’t deprive our fellow countrymen of what they are entitled to.)

MALACAÃ±ANG PALACE
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