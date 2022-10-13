^

Headlines

Philippines joins preparatory meetings for ASEAN Summits next month

Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 6:08pm
Philippines joins preparatory meetings for ASEAN Summits next month
DFA Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro presented the Philippines’ priorities in ASEAN during the Joint Consultative Meeting and Related Meetings held from October 5 to 6, 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
ASEAN Cambodia via the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines engaged in preparatory meetings ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Summits and related summits, covering details of leaders’ meetings and discussions with regional partners, in Phnom Penh in Cambodia last week.

Cambodia currently holds the chairmanship of the the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Among their discussions were cross-sectoral and cross-pillar issues of concern, the regional bloc’s post-pandemic economic recovery plans, and Timor-Leste’s application to be a part of ASEAN.

Representatives at the preparatory meetings also discussed the accession of countries to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, which prioritizes the mutual respect for sovereignty of countries and the “non-interference in the international affairs of one another,” among others. The treaty is open to the membership of countries that are not part of the regional bloc.

The 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and other meetings will be held next month from November 10 to 13 in Cambodia. It will be the first set of ASEAN meetings President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be joining since he took office. 

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro said led the Philippine delagation that traveled to Cambodia last week. The group included members of the DFA Office of ASEAN Affairs, the Philippine Permanent Mission to the ASEAN in Jakarta, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“The Philippines appreciates Cambodia’s earnest efforts in keeping ASEAN together under its Chairmanship this year and pursuing the implementation of its priorities and key deliverables, despite the ever-changing geopolitical dynamics and socio-economic challenges exacerbated by COVID-19,” Lazaro said.

Aside from the ASEAN Summit next month, the Philippines will also be participating in the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting in Thailand and in the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) to be held in Egypt later in November.

While it has been confirmed that Marcos will be in Thailand for the APEC Meeting, it has yet to be disclosed if the chief executive will join the country’s delegation to COP27. 

Egyptian Ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Shehabeldin extended Marcos an invitation to attend the climate conference back in June. 

ASEAN

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte spent entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential, intel funds in 2021

Duterte spent entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential, intel funds in 2021

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte spent the entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential and intelligence funds for his...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
From being excluded in the rankings last year, Ateneo leapt to the 351-400 bracket while UP, the country’s premiere...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin says hard to tell how Marcos' Singapore F1 trip was funded
play

Bersamin says hard to tell how Marcos' Singapore F1 trip was funded

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Over a week since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left the country unannounced to watch the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore,...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression to enter PAR Thursday; 'Maymay' weakens into LPA

Tropical depression to enter PAR Thursday; 'Maymay' weakens into LPA

9 hours ago
The weather disturbance was packing peak winds of 45 kilometers an hour and gusts of up to 55 kph will enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines votes to condemn Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land

Philippines votes to condemn Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land

8 hours ago
The Philippines joins 142 other states in condemning the 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land by Russia.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Motorcycle taxi TWG urged to meet on potential effects of Grab-Move It deal

Motorcycle taxi TWG urged to meet on potential effects of Grab-Move It deal

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"In the absence of a technical working group, several issues, including the acquisition of Move It by Grab, have already arisen...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought into hostage-taking of Leila De Lima

Senate probe sought into hostage-taking of Leila De Lima

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is seeking a Senate investigation into the hostage-taking of former Sen. Leila de Lima by her fellow...
Headlines
fbtw
Barangays urged: Remind constituents to get boosted in Barangay Assembly Day

Barangays urged: Remind constituents to get boosted in Barangay Assembly Day

9 hours ago
"Now there are many opportunities to get vaccinated and booster, it is important to inform our countrymen."
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima in PNP hospital due to chest pain, hypertension

De Lima in PNP hospital due to chest pain, hypertension

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Jailed former senator Leila de Lima remains confined at the Philippine National Police General Hospital due to chest pain...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT vows to revive VaxCertPH, free Wi-Fi

DICT vows to revive VaxCertPH, free Wi-Fi

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The contracts for VaxCertPH and the free WiFi project may have expired, but the Department of Information and Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with