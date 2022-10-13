Philippines joins preparatory meetings for ASEAN Summits next month

DFA Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro presented the Philippines’ priorities in ASEAN during the Joint Consultative Meeting and Related Meetings held from October 5 to 6, 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines engaged in preparatory meetings ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Summits and related summits, covering details of leaders’ meetings and discussions with regional partners, in Phnom Penh in Cambodia last week.

Cambodia currently holds the chairmanship of the the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Among their discussions were cross-sectoral and cross-pillar issues of concern, the regional bloc’s post-pandemic economic recovery plans, and Timor-Leste’s application to be a part of ASEAN.

Representatives at the preparatory meetings also discussed the accession of countries to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, which prioritizes the mutual respect for sovereignty of countries and the “non-interference in the international affairs of one another,” among others. The treaty is open to the membership of countries that are not part of the regional bloc.

The 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and other meetings will be held next month from November 10 to 13 in Cambodia. It will be the first set of ASEAN meetings President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be joining since he took office.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro said led the Philippine delagation that traveled to Cambodia last week. The group included members of the DFA Office of ASEAN Affairs, the Philippine Permanent Mission to the ASEAN in Jakarta, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“The Philippines appreciates Cambodia’s earnest efforts in keeping ASEAN together under its Chairmanship this year and pursuing the implementation of its priorities and key deliverables, despite the ever-changing geopolitical dynamics and socio-economic challenges exacerbated by COVID-19,” Lazaro said.

Aside from the ASEAN Summit next month, the Philippines will also be participating in the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting in Thailand and in the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) to be held in Egypt later in November.

While it has been confirmed that Marcos will be in Thailand for the APEC Meeting, it has yet to be disclosed if the chief executive will join the country’s delegation to COP27.

Egyptian Ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Shehabeldin extended Marcos an invitation to attend the climate conference back in June.