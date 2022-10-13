^

Headlines

Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA

Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 6:39pm
Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA
This undated file photo shows the flag of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.
File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Thursday acknowledged the arrest of his son in an anti-drug operation, saying also that he will not interfere in the case.

In a handwritten note shared with media, Remulla commended the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for their anti-drug operation and said he would let justice take its course.

"We all know about unconditional love but at 38 years old, he will have to face his predicament as a fully emancipated child," Remulla also said of Juanito Jose Remulla III, who was arrested with close to a kilogram of what PDEA said was high-grade marijuana in Las Piñas City on Tuesday.

As justice secretary, Remulla has administrative control over the National Prosecution Service, prosecutors from which would have to determine probable cause on whether his son should be indicted and charged in court.

Secretary Remulla can, in theory, review appeals of resolutions of the Prosecutor General and from provincial and city prosecutors, but he has said that he will not intervene.

"A person should always face the consequences of their actions and I will let justice take its own course," he also said, stressing he takes his roles as father and as justice secretary seriously.

According to initial reports, the 937 grams of alleged high-grade marijuana, or kush, with an estimated value of P1.3 million was shipped from California and consigned to Juanito Remulla in Las Piñas City but was detected by PDEA and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport drug interdiction unit. This prompted PDEA to launch a "controlled delivery" that led to his arrest on Tuesday.

BOYING REMULLA

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte spent entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential, intel funds in 2021

Duterte spent entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential, intel funds in 2021

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte spent the entire P4.5 billion allocation for confidential and intelligence funds for his...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

Ateneo overtakes UP as top Philippine university in global ranking

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
From being excluded in the rankings last year, Ateneo leapt to the 351-400 bracket while UP, the country’s premiere...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin says hard to tell how Marcos' Singapore F1 trip was funded
play

Bersamin says hard to tell how Marcos' Singapore F1 trip was funded

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Over a week since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left the country unannounced to watch the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought into hostage-taking of Leila De Lima

Senate probe sought into hostage-taking of Leila De Lima

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is seeking a Senate investigation into the hostage-taking of former Sen. Leila de Lima by her fellow...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines votes to condemn Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land

Philippines votes to condemn Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land

10 hours ago
The Philippines joins 142 other states in condemning the 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land by Russia.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Neneng' seen to dump heavy rains over Northern Luzon starting Saturday

'Neneng' seen to dump heavy rains over Northern Luzon starting Saturday

1 hour ago
The tropical depression was packing 55 km an hour and gusts of up to 70 kph.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines joins preparatory meetings for ASEAN Summits next month

Philippines joins preparatory meetings for ASEAN Summits next month

2 hours ago
The 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and other meetings will be held next month from November 10 to 13 in Cambodia. It will be...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy network called out for 'abusing' franchise with red-tagging, personal attacks

Quiboloy network called out for 'abusing' franchise with red-tagging, personal attacks

4 hours ago
"Mass media such as SMNI are highly regulated and are imbued with public interest because they disseminate information and...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: SIM registration will be online unless verification issues occur

DICT: SIM registration will be online unless verification issues occur

4 hours ago
Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said an online registration of SIM cards will...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: New COVID-19 subvariant XBB not yet detected in Philippines

DOH: New COVID-19 subvariant XBB not yet detected in Philippines

5 hours ago
Preliminary studies suggest the XBB variant has higher immune evasion ability than BA.5.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with