Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Thursday acknowledged the arrest of his son in an anti-drug operation, saying also that he will not interfere in the case.

In a handwritten note shared with media, Remulla commended the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for their anti-drug operation and said he would let justice take its course.

"We all know about unconditional love but at 38 years old, he will have to face his predicament as a fully emancipated child," Remulla also said of Juanito Jose Remulla III, who was arrested with close to a kilogram of what PDEA said was high-grade marijuana in Las Piñas City on Tuesday.

As justice secretary, Remulla has administrative control over the National Prosecution Service, prosecutors from which would have to determine probable cause on whether his son should be indicted and charged in court.

Secretary Remulla can, in theory, review appeals of resolutions of the Prosecutor General and from provincial and city prosecutors, but he has said that he will not intervene.

"A person should always face the consequences of their actions and I will let justice take its own course," he also said, stressing he takes his roles as father and as justice secretary seriously.

According to initial reports, the 937 grams of alleged high-grade marijuana, or kush, with an estimated value of P1.3 million was shipped from California and consigned to Juanito Remulla in Las Piñas City but was detected by PDEA and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport drug interdiction unit. This prompted PDEA to launch a "controlled delivery" that led to his arrest on Tuesday.