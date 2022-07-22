^

Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 2:52pm
Padilla files bill pushing for legalization of medical marijuana
In this file photo taken on June 14, 2018 flowers containing CBD (Cannabidiol) but no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are pictured in a shop in Paris.
AFP / Geoffroy Van der Hasselt

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has filed a measure pushing for the legalization of medical marijuana in the Philippines as a "compassionate alternative means of medical treatment" for Filipinos experiencing "debilitating medical conditions."

Sen. Robinhood Padilla filed Senate Bill No. 230 under which the State allows the use of cannabis for "compassionate purposes to promote the health and well-being of citizens proven to be in dire need" while providing safeguards to regulate the use of the drug. 

Under the bill, the Department of Health shall establish Medical Cannabis Compassionate Centers in public tertiary hospitals and set up a Prescription Monitoring System and an electronic database of registered medical cannabis patients and their physicians.

The bill defines medical cannabis as referring only to capsules and oil and not raw cannabis. It may also only be used for "debilitating medical conditions" which the neophyte senator defines as:

  • cancer
  • glaucoma
  • multiple sclerosis
  • damage to the nervous system of the spinal cord
  • epilepsy
  • HIV/AIDS
  • rheumatoid arthritis or similar chronic autoimmune deficiency
  • diseases requiring hospice care
  • severe nausea, sleep disorders
  • mood disorders
  • recurring migraine headaches
  • other debilitating medical conditions identified by the Department of Health through the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee

A doctor who would violate the provisions of the measure faces the suspension or revocation of his or her professional license, while the Dangerous Drugs Board and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency shall monitor and regulate medical cannabis under the bill. 

The bill also pushes for further research and development into medical cannabis as well as the training of medical cannabis physicians and pharmacists.

As it currently stands, however, the Food and Drug Administration already grants exemptions for the compassionate use of marijuana.

But since marijuana is illegal in the Philippines, there are no registered dispensaries or outlets to get them from. 

RELATED: Here's why and how the PNP burns marijuana that it confiscates

Franco Luna 

ROBIN PADILLA
Philstar
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
