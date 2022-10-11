Embassy stresses gambling — even through POGOs — illegal for Chinese nationals

In POGOs, bets are made by players abroad through service providers based here in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Gambling, even through Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, is illegal in China and is punishable under Chinese law, the Chinese Embassy said Tuesday as the Senate held a hearing on gambling services in the Philippines.

The embassy did not directly contradict a claim that POGO operations have put the Philippines on a "tourism blacklist" but said that tourism has helped the relationship between the two countries grow and that China was the second biggest source of tourists to the Philippines before the pandemic.

"According to Chinese law and regulations, Chinese citizens gambling overseas, opening casinos to attract Chinese citizens as primary customers constitute gambling crimes," the embassy said, adding criminal liability can be pursued under the Criminal Law of China.

The embassy added that it has been "in close communication" with Philippine law enforcement, which has conducted several raids on POGOs in recent months. Government permits for POGOs have also been revoked following a string of reported crimes such as murder, human trafficking, and kidnapping.

"It is appreciated that relevant Philippine law enforcement agencies rescued a number of Chinese citizens and shut down some POGO companies during their operations," it also said.

The embassy confirmed that Ambassador Huang Xilian met with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sens. Sherwin Gatchalian and Robinhood Padilla on POGO-related crimes and on areas for cooperation like renewable energy and e-commerce but did not confirm Zubiri's claim of the Philippines' inclusion in a tourism blacklist.

"[T]ourism is an important component of practical cooperation between China and the Philippines which has helped further deepen long-time friendship between the two peoples," the embassy said, adding nearly two million Chinese nationals visited the Philippines in 2019.

COVID-19, which reached Philippine shores in late January 2020, forced the country to close its borders in March and tighten border controls to keep the coronavirus from spreading further.

"We expect more Chinese tourists to come to this country after the pandemic," the embassy also said.