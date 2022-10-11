^

Headlines

Embassy stresses gambling — even through POGOs — illegal for Chinese nationals

Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 5:20pm
Embassy stresses gambling â€” even through POGOs â€” illegal for Chinese nationals
In POGOs, bets are made by players abroad through service providers based here in the Philippines.
Tory Ho / AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — Gambling, even through Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, is illegal in China and is punishable under Chinese law, the Chinese Embassy said Tuesday as the Senate held a hearing on gambling services in the Philippines.

The embassy did not directly contradict a claim that POGO operations have put the Philippines on a "tourism blacklist" but said that tourism has helped the relationship between the two countries grow and that China was the second biggest source of tourists to the Philippines before the pandemic.

"According to Chinese law and regulations, Chinese citizens gambling overseas, opening casinos to attract Chinese citizens as primary customers constitute gambling crimes," the embassy said, adding criminal liability can be pursued under the Criminal Law of China.

RELATED: ‘POGO ban to trigger real estate crisis’

The embassy added that it has been "in close communication" with Philippine law enforcement, which has conducted several raids on POGOs in recent months. Government permits for POGOs have also been revoked following a string of reported crimes such as murder, human trafficking, and kidnapping. 

"It is appreciated that relevant Philippine law enforcement agencies rescued a number of Chinese citizens and shut down some POGO companies during their operations," it also said.

The embassy confirmed that Ambassador Huang Xilian met with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sens. Sherwin Gatchalian and Robinhood Padilla on POGO-related crimes and on areas for cooperation like renewable energy and e-commerce but did not confirm Zubiri's claim of the Philippines' inclusion in a tourism blacklist.

"[T]ourism is an important component of practical cooperation between China and the Philippines which has helped further deepen long-time friendship between the two peoples," the embassy said, adding nearly two million Chinese nationals visited the Philippines in 2019.

COVID-19, which reached Philippine shores in late January 2020, forced the country to close its borders in March and tighten border controls to keep the coronavirus from spreading further.

"We expect more Chinese tourists to come to this country after the pandemic," the embassy also said.

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS

POGOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A new law now requires SIM card registration. What happens next?

A new law now requires SIM card registration. What happens next?

1 day ago
The law entails all subscribers to give their names and addresses to their service providers, raising concerns on security...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far: Leila de Lima hostage-taking
play

What we know so far: Leila de Lima hostage-taking

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Ma'am, my two companions are dead so you need to come with me because they will kill me next."
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 hoisted in parts of Luzon due to Tropical Depression Maymay
play

Signal No. 1 hoisted in parts of Luzon due to Tropical Depression Maymay

9 hours ago
Maymay—the country’s 13th tropical cyclone this year—was last seen 300 kilometers east of Casiguran, A...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippine consulate staff in Honolulu killed by husband

By Pia Lee Brago | 17 hours ago
A staff of the Philippine consulate general in Honolulu was allegedly killed by her estranged husband in her apartment.
Headlines
fbtw
Congress urged to enact maritime baselines bill

Congress urged to enact maritime baselines bill

7 hours ago
“The projected talks between the Philippines and our neighbor Indonesia should prompt Congress to now approve a maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Embassy stresses gambling &mdash; even through POGOs &mdash; illegal for Chinese nationals

Embassy stresses gambling — even through POGOs — illegal for Chinese nationals

15 minutes ago
The embassy did not directly contradict a claim that POGO operations have put the Philippines on a "tourism blacklist".
Headlines
fbtw
CHR investigates assault on radio broadcaster in Iloilo

CHR investigates assault on radio broadcaster in Iloilo

7 hours ago
Flo Hervias, who hosts the blocktime program “Banwa Binag-binaga” in DYRI Radio Mindanao Network, was mauled by...
Headlines
fbtw
LEDAC tackles SONA priority measures

LEDAC tackles SONA priority measures

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The priority measures enumerated by President Marcos during his inaugural State of the Nation Address were tackled yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Daily COVID-19 cases could hit 8,000

DOH: Daily COVID-19 cases could hit 8,000

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Daily COVID-19 cases nationwide could breach 8,000 by the end of October due to declining compliance with minimum public health...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel up by P6.85, gasoline by P1.20

Diesel up by P6.85, gasoline by P1.20

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
A substantial hike in the prices of petroleum products will be implemented by oil companies today, ending successive weeks...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with