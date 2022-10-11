^

Philippines in China's tourism blacklist over POGOs, Zubiri says

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 11:44am
Philippines in China's tourism blacklist over POGOs, Zubiri says
Undated photo shows of guards check the temperature of Chinese POGO workers in Parañaque City.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — China has placed the Philippines on a tourism blacklist over the continued operations of offshore gaming operators in the country, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Tuesday, citing information from Beijing’s envoy to Manila.

Zubiri said during a Senate inquiry on the costs and benefits of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) that Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian disclosed this to him in a meeting with other senators on Monday.

“Ambassador Huang said that the Philippines now is part of a blacklist of tourist sites because they do not know if the tourist going there will be joining POGO operations and they do not know if their nationals who go to the Philippines will be safe from illegal activities done by the Triad, by the syndicates operating POGO,” Zubiri said.

Reporters have asked the Chinese Embassy in Manila for clarification on Zubiri’s statement. This story will be updated once it responds.

China’s culture and tourism ministry has referred to the existence of a tourism blacklist at least three times since it was first announced in August 2020. This was when it said it will impose travel restrictions on specific areas that were “endangering the personal and property safety of Chinese citizens.” This blacklist has yet to be made public.

China is among the top sources of tourist arrivals to the Philippines, with Chinese residents accounting for 1,257,962 arrivals in 2019, according to data from the Department of Tourism. Arrivals from China dropped to 22,236 this year.

Earlier during the hearing, National Economic Development Authority undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon also referred to a blacklist by China, but noted that this has not been made public although it may target gambling destinations, including the Philippines.

Gambling is illegal in China and it has called on other countries not to host gambling operations catered to its citizens.

CHINA

MIGZ ZUBIRI

POGO
