^

Headlines

NCR police forms task force to probe shooting of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 2:57pm
NCR police forms task force to probe shooting of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid
Screengrab shows radio broadcaster Percy Lapid in one of his last shows aired on YouTube.
Philstar.com Screengrab / LAPID FIRE ni Percy Lapid on YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office said Tuesday that they formed a Special Investigation Task Force to conduct a probe into the shooting of radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa. 

Percival Mabasa, better known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead on Monday at the gate of BF Resort Village in Talon Dos, Las Piñas. A spot report by Las Pinas police says he was driving along Aria St. on board his black Toyota Innova at around 8:30 p.m. when he was shot by two male suspects on board a motorcycle without a plate number.

According to the NCRPO, the task group will be composed of personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the PNP Intelligence Group.

In a statement sent to reporters, Police Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, Metro Manila police chief said he gave Police Col. Jaime Santos, the chief of Las Pinas City Police, a deadline of 24 hours to "shed light on the matter and solve the case."

"NCRPO acknowledges the indispensable part of our media friends in fair, truthful and timely dissemination of information to multitudes of audience.  We will update the public in any smallest detail as to the development of the investigation," Estomo said. 

In a separate statement issued earlier Tuesday morning, the Philippine National Police vowed to bring justice for Lapid and said an investigation is underway to find the suspects behind the killing.

It added that Las Piñas police have formed a special task force “to spearhead and coordinate the investigative and prosecutorial efforts of the PNP.”

'Do not shoot the messenger'

In a separate statement, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security said that while it is "still too early to establish the exact motive behind the incident," it would presume the killing to be "work-related" as a matter of procedure.

Mabasa's last few videos were commentaries on former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, former presidential bet Isko Moreno, and the Duterte administration.

In his second to the last live stream, Mabasa spoke of a brief word war with Moreno, who posted photos of Mabasa's face calling him "fake news." His last video also talked about the killing and red-tagging of lawyers. 

"If you red-tag someone, there's a chance they get killed, their family too. How many fiscals, judges and lawyers were killed in the time of Digong? Count it, and then tell me it was a proper government," he said. 

The radio personality has also commented on the profitability and crime in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, and the effects of former president Rodrigo Duterte's tough-talking press conferences.

"Like they say, do not shoot the messenger. Why would you go after the media? If they write something it should have a basis, because there's a standard they follow. There's a standard we follow and there's a consequence if you write something that isn't true," Mabasa said in mixed Filipino and English in one of his last episodes. 

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION POLICE OFFICE

NCRPO

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Percy Lapid &mdash; broadcaster and government critic &mdash; shot dead in Las Pi&ntilde;as

Percy Lapid — broadcaster and government critic — shot dead in Las Piñas

8 hours ago
Broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid and for his staunch criticism of the Duterte and Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid draws wide condemnation

Killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid draws wide condemnation

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid in Las Piñas on Monday night drew wide condemnation, with some saying this is...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers ask SC to cite Badoy in indirect contempt over rants vs Manila judge

Lawyers ask SC to cite Badoy in indirect contempt over rants vs Manila judge

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Lawyers and law school deans on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to cite former Palace official Lorraine Badoy-Partosa in indirect...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos explains F1 Grand Prix trip days later, calls it 'best way to drum up business'

Marcos explains F1 Grand Prix trip days later, calls it 'best way to drum up business'

7 hours ago
“They say that playing golf is the best way to drum up business, but I say it’s Formula 1. What a productive weekend!”...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators &ndash; group

Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators – group

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Philippines is experiencing a shortage not only in health care workers, but also in nursing educators, according to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
SC issues show-cause order vs Badoy over posts on Manila judge

SC issues show-cause order vs Badoy over posts on Manila judge

By Kristine Joy Patag | 43 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has ordered former Palace official Lorraine Badoy-Partosa to explain why she should not be cited in contempt...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos admin dealt with third resignation as Calida steps down from COA

Marcos admin dealt with third resignation as Calida steps down from COA

1 hour ago
Jose Calida is the third top Marcos administration official to leave office just before the president completes his first...
Headlines
fbtw
Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Vic Rodriguez out from Malaca&ntilde;ang

Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Vic Rodriguez out from Malacañang

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Vic Rodriguez are no longer Malacañang officials, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Measles outbreak by next year unless vaccine rates improve

DOH: Measles outbreak by next year unless vaccine rates improve

2 hours ago
“It’s low…There might be an impending outbreak of measles in the country by next year if we are not going...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines tops global disaster risk index

Philippines tops global disaster risk index

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The Philippines ranked first on the list of global disaster risk hotspots based on the latest World Risk Index report, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with