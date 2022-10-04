^

Headlines

Killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid draws wide condemnation

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 12:11pm
Killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid draws wide condemnation
Percy Lapid, a broadcaster and critic of the Duterte and Marcos Jr. administrations
Percy Lapid / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid in Las Piñas on Monday night drew wide condemnation, with some saying this is an attack on the right to free expression, a signal of worsening impunity and an indication that journalism is still a dangerous profession to practice in the Philippines.

The brazen shooting of Lapid — or  Percival Mabasa — is the second killing of a journalist under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following the stabbing of broadcaster Rey Blanco in Negros Oriental in September, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

Lapid was known for his stinging criticisms of the administrations of Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte. In the last broadcast of his “Lapid Fire” commentary program over radio DWBL 1242 on September 30, he discussed the dangers of red-tagging, among other political topics.

The NUJP said Tuesday in a statement that Lapid’s killing is proof that “journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country."

"That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to protect journalists as well as ordinary citizens from harm," it added.

Alternative media network Altermidya said Lapid’s killing is “undoubtedly intended to intimidate journalists critical of the administration.”

“More than sending a chilling effect among journalists, the killing of Lapid is also a signal to other citizens that no one is safe to express his opinion and demand public accountability from the government,” Altermidya said.

It added: “It sends the message that the regime punishes any form of opposition, and that one is safe to exercise their basic right to free expression.”

Sen. Robinhood Padilla, who chairs the Senate panel on public information and mass media, also called Lapid’s killing “an attack on the right to freedom of expression that is enshrined in our Constitution.”

“There is no place for crime in our midst, especially a brutal attack on a Filipino — be it a member of the media, a civilian, or a member of our uniformed personnel,” Padilla said.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list), meanwhile, said Lapid’s killing shows that “the culture of impunity is worsening in the country.”

“It is here that we see that usually justice in our country is only for the rich and powerful, and if you are exposing the truth, you are red-tagged and slandered,” Castro said in Filipino.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo also sent her condolences to Lapid’s loved ones, saying that he is a “great loss.”

“His voice, courage and views during this time that we are up against the outright deception of the people are great losses,” Robredo tweeted.

Much like other groups and personalities who condemned Lapid’s killing, Robredo also called for swift justice for the broadcaster.

“In a truly free society, there should be no space for violence and pressure on our journalists,” she said.

PERCY LAPID

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators &ndash; group

Philippines suffering from shortage of nursing educators – group

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Philippines is experiencing a shortage not only in health care workers, but also in nursing educators, according to a...
Headlines
fbtw
Operations vs POGO workers committing crimes to continue

Operations vs POGO workers committing crimes to continue

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Government efforts against Chinese workers of shuttered Philippine offshore gaming operators will continue even as the state...
Headlines
fbtw
Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth &ndash; Concepcion

Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
If the country is to sustain its drive toward economic recovery, people’s mobility in the fourth quarter of the year...
Headlines
fbtw
Watchdogs: Selection of CHR appointees lacked transparency, consultation

Watchdogs: Selection of CHR appointees lacked transparency, consultation

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
"CSOs are a pillar in the human rights movement, especially since we’ve seen how the government can often be resistant...
Headlines
fbtw
Work begins on 'crown jewel' Metro Manila Subway Project

Work begins on 'crown jewel' Metro Manila Subway Project

1 day ago
The Philippine government has started construction on the Metro Manila Subway Project, starting with two of the subway’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Lawyers ask SC to cite Badoy in indirect contempt over rants vs Manila judge

Lawyers ask SC to cite Badoy in indirect contempt over rants vs Manila judge

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Lawyers and law school deans on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to cite former Palace official Lorraine Badoy-Partosa in indirect...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos explains F1 Grand Prix trip days later, calls it 'best way to drum up business'

Marcos explains F1 Grand Prix trip days later, calls it 'best way to drum up business'

3 hours ago
“They say that playing golf is the best way to drum up business, but I say it’s Formula 1. What a productive weekend!”...
Headlines
fbtw
Sweden's Svante Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

Sweden's Svante Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

By Pia Ohlin | 4 hours ago
Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin...
Headlines
fbtw
Percy Lapid &mdash; broadcaster and government critic &mdash; shot dead in Las Pi&ntilde;as

Percy Lapid — broadcaster and government critic — shot dead in Las Piñas

4 hours ago
Broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid and for his staunch criticism of the Duterte and Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
ERC rejects Meralco, SMC rate hike petition

ERC rejects Meralco, SMC rate hike petition

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has denied a joint rate hike petition of Manila Electric Co. and San Miguel Corp. power...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with