40 Pinoy seafarers safe in Singapore Strait ship collision

This photo taken on April 21, 2026, shows vessels in the Singapore straits.

MANILA, Philippines — Around 40 Filipino seafarers aboard the Panama-flagged bulk carrier First Margaux were identified and confirmed safe by the government following a collision with a Chinese fishing vessel in Singapore Strait.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Han Leo Cacdac said on the sidelines of Philippine Maritime Convention 2026 on Thursday, September 23, that none of the identified Filipino crew members were hurt in the incident

“There have been no reports of any injury to Filipino seafarers onboard. However, at this stage, we are still gathering relevant information from the manning agency pa,” Cacdac said.

The migrant agency chief added that they are already coordinating with the families of the Filipino seafarers aboard the First Margaux.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a press release on Tuesday, September 22, that they are currently investigating the September 17 collision incident between First Margaux and a China-registered fishing vessel Lu Qing Yuan Yu.

“The fishing vessel took on water during the incident but remained afloat and stable, with the crew taking measures to manage the situation onboard,” MPA said.

Cacdac assured that appropriate assistance will be provided to affected seafarers.

Seafarers protection

Repatriation efforts continue for Filipino seafarers caught in conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and Black Sea, according to Cacdac.

According to DMW, a total of seven Filipino seafarers have been killed in the conflict-affected areas this year. Four of them died due to attacks while passing Hormuz, while three were killed in the Black Sea.

The Hormuz Strait remains a high-risk area for seafarers due to intensified tensions between Iran and United States-Israel, while deployment of Filipino seafarers in Black Sea has been banned due to the continued Ukraine-Russia conflict.