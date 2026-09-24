^

Headlines

Cybersecurity agency clarifies extension granted only to Reddit, not Discord

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 9:22am
Cybersecurity agency clarifies extension granted only to Reddit, not Discord
The logos of Reddit and Discord, two popular online platforms where users can interact, share content and join communities.
Reddit and Discord

MANILA, Philippines — The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) clarified that the extension granted to online platform Reddit does not cover Discord, which was also directed to establish a local presence in the Philippines.

In a clarification issued Wednesday, September 23, the CICC said Reddit was granted an extension after its officials met with the agency online within the prescribed 24-hour period and discussed commitments to strengthen online child safety.

“Reddit was granted an extension after its officials met with CICC online within the prescribed 24-hour period and engaged with the agency on specific commitments that the Philippines urgently needs to strengthen online child safety,” the CICC said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The agency said Discord, meanwhile, separately reached out through a letter to express its willingness to discuss its existing teen safety measures.

However, the CICC said no extension has been granted to Discord pending direct discussions with the platform and concrete commitments on the agency’s requirements.

The clarification came a day after the CICC directed Discord and Reddit to establish offices and designate resident agents or local representatives in the Philippines within 24 hours of receiving its letters dated September 21.

The two platforms were also asked to submit written explanations of their existing safety and age verification measures.

The CICC had warned that failure or refusal to comply could prompt the agency, in coordination with appropriate authorities, to restrict their operations or prohibit access to the platforms in the Philippines.

Online safety concerns

The CICC's directive came after the September 18 shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato involving a 16-year-old Grade 9 student, in which three people died.

The agency said it is seeking the cooperation of Discord and Reddit in developing a framework addressing online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM) and nihilistic violent extremism (NVE).

It also asked the Department of Foreign Affairs to help arrange meetings with executives of Discord, Reddit and Meta to discuss online threats linked to violence and the exploitation of children.

The CICC said Philippine authorities are continuing to examine Discord over the presence of extremist communities on the platform, including groups associated with NVE.

These groups, the agency said, have been linked to the radicalization and recruitment of minors involved in recent school shooting incidents in the country.

The CICC previously said the directive was intended to ensure that online platforms are “reachable, accountable, and responsive” when activities on their services put Filipino children and communities at risk.

The agency apologized for any confusion caused by the clarification.

“We regret any confusion or misunderstanding that this may have caused,” the CICC said. — with a report from Renalyn Ramirez

CYBERCRIME INVESTIGATION AND COORDINATING CENTER

DISCORD

REDDIT

SOUTH COTABATO SCHOOL SHOOTING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DILG, DepEd to formalize &lsquo;visible patrols&rsquo; in public schools
play

DILG, DepEd to formalize ‘visible patrols’ in public schools

By Renalyn Ramirez | 1 day ago
These "visible patrols," according to Castro, may be composed of barangay security officers, particularly women,...
Headlines
fbtw
Defense: Conviction voting issue may be raised before SC

Defense: Conviction voting issue may be raised before SC

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The defense team going to the Supreme Court “is a real possibility” as it questioned the decision of the Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags OVP over relief operations, documentation lapses

COA flags OVP over relief operations, documentation lapses

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
In its consolidated audit report on the country's disaster risk reduction and management funds, state auditors reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Mark Villar, facing graft complaints, breaks from minority on VP Sara threshold vote

Mark Villar, facing graft complaints, breaks from minority on VP Sara threshold vote

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
Sen. Mark Villar twice strayed from the Senate minority bloc on Wednesday, September 23, by abstaining from his bloc's...
Headlines
fbtw
Jonvic Remulla admits error on Harry Roque&rsquo;s asylum status

Jonvic Remulla admits error on Harry Roque’s asylum status

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, September 22, Remulla said that  Roque's status is currently "in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Very strong&rsquo; El Ni&ntilde;o begins next month

‘Very strong’ El Niño begins next month

By Josiah Antonio | 10 hours ago
A “very strong” El Niño is expected next month and is likely to intensify by the first half of 2027, the...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags OVP over relief operation discrepancies

COA flags OVP over relief operation discrepancies

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Office of the Vice President over its inconsistencies, deviations from orders and...
Headlines
fbtw
Absolute pardon mulled for Veloso

Absolute pardon mulled for Veloso

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos is considering granting an absolute pardon to Mary Jane Veloso, who has been detained for over a decade...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows better protection for Pinoy sailors

Marcos vows better protection for Pinoy sailors

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday vowed to strengthen safeguards and assistance for Filipino seafarers, particularly those working...
Headlines
fbtw
AMLC freezes P24.7 billion assets in flood mess

AMLC freezes P24.7 billion assets in flood mess

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The government, through the Anti-Money Laundering Council, has so far frozen a total of P24.7 billion in assets of alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with