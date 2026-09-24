Cybersecurity agency clarifies extension granted only to Reddit, not Discord

The logos of Reddit and Discord, two popular online platforms where users can interact, share content and join communities.

MANILA, Philippines — The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) clarified that the extension granted to online platform Reddit does not cover Discord, which was also directed to establish a local presence in the Philippines.

In a clarification issued Wednesday, September 23, the CICC said Reddit was granted an extension after its officials met with the agency online within the prescribed 24-hour period and discussed commitments to strengthen online child safety.

“Reddit was granted an extension after its officials met with CICC online within the prescribed 24-hour period and engaged with the agency on specific commitments that the Philippines urgently needs to strengthen online child safety,” the CICC said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The agency said Discord, meanwhile, separately reached out through a letter to express its willingness to discuss its existing teen safety measures.

However, the CICC said no extension has been granted to Discord pending direct discussions with the platform and concrete commitments on the agency’s requirements.

The clarification came a day after the CICC directed Discord and Reddit to establish offices and designate resident agents or local representatives in the Philippines within 24 hours of receiving its letters dated September 21.

The two platforms were also asked to submit written explanations of their existing safety and age verification measures.

The CICC had warned that failure or refusal to comply could prompt the agency, in coordination with appropriate authorities, to restrict their operations or prohibit access to the platforms in the Philippines.

Online safety concerns

The CICC's directive came after the September 18 shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato involving a 16-year-old Grade 9 student, in which three people died.

The agency said it is seeking the cooperation of Discord and Reddit in developing a framework addressing online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM) and nihilistic violent extremism (NVE).

It also asked the Department of Foreign Affairs to help arrange meetings with executives of Discord, Reddit and Meta to discuss online threats linked to violence and the exploitation of children.

The CICC said Philippine authorities are continuing to examine Discord over the presence of extremist communities on the platform, including groups associated with NVE.

These groups, the agency said, have been linked to the radicalization and recruitment of minors involved in recent school shooting incidents in the country.

The CICC previously said the directive was intended to ensure that online platforms are “reachable, accountable, and responsive” when activities on their services put Filipino children and communities at risk.

The agency apologized for any confusion caused by the clarification.

“We regret any confusion or misunderstanding that this may have caused,” the CICC said. — with a report from Renalyn Ramirez