DOH: Positivity rates in Metro Manila, 3 other regions exceed WHO benchmark

Residents splash and spray water over pedestrians as they take part in celebrations of their patron saint, John the Baptist, in San Juan City, Metro Manila, on Thursday, June 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Friday that COVID-19 positivity rates in Metro Manila and three other regions surpassed the threshold set by the World Health Organization.

Latest data from the DOH showed that the national positivity rate, or the percentage of infected people out of all tested, increased to 6% from 4.1% the previous week.

In Metro Manila, the positivity rate climbed to 8.2% from 5.8%. Other regions with positivity rates exceeding 5% were Calabarzon (7%), Mimaropa (6.6%) and Western Visayas (6.4%).

The WHO recommends that the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive remains below 5% to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

In a separate report Friday, the OCTA Research said that positivity rates increased in Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Pampanga, Iloilo, Batangas and Benguet.

From June 25 to July 1, the Philippines recorded 6,399 new cases. Nearly half or 48% of the additional cases came from the capital region.

The seven-day moving average of 914 cases was 53% higher than the previous week.

“Most areas show a sharp increase in cases with NCR reaching almost 450 cases daily,” the DOH said in a situationer sent to reporters.

“Mindanao showed a slight uptick mid-June 2022 but currently shows signs of plateau with 50 cases per day,” it added.

According to DOH, 32 areas in Luzon, 14 areas in Visayas, and 11 areas in Mindanao showed positive growth in cases in the recent one and two weeks.

Despite the increase in cases, the entire Philippines remained at low risk for COVID-19 spread.

Healthcare utilization rates also remained at low risk in all regions. Severe and critical cases account for only 1% of total hospital admissions.

However, the bed utilization rates in Lucena City, Bohol and Tawi-Tawi were at moderate to critical.

The Philippines is once again seeing an increase in cases, driven by the presence of fast-spreading variants with immune escape characteristics, increased mobility, and waning vaccine immunity.

“Active case surveillance must be done to address these case increases, maintain minimal transmission, and keep severe and critical cases low,” the health department said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico