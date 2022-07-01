^

Headlines

OCTA Research: Positivity rates up in Metro Manila, ten other places

Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 10:40am
OCTA Research: Positivity rates up in Metro Manila, ten other places
Residents of San Juan City participated in this year's Wattah Wattah Festival on Friday, June 24, 2022. This tradition is held yearly to celebrate the feast of St. John the Baptist.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate, which measures the percentage of all tests that turn out positive, has increased in 11 areas around the country, independent pandemic monitor the OCTA Research group said on Friday.

The World Health Organization's benchmark for re-opening the economy is at five percent, which eight of the regions listed had already breached. 

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David disclosed these numbers in a tweet Friday morning.

"Positivity rates in select regions. NCR positivity rate increased to 7.5%. Cavite positivity rate up to 13.2%. Let us all stay safe," he said. 

  • Cavite: from 5.9% on June 25 to 13.2% on June 29
  • Rizal: 11.9% to 9.7%
  • Laguna: 7.6% to 8.8%
  • Pampanga: 5.9% to 7.7%
  • Metro Manila: 6% to 7.5%
  • Iloilo: 5.7% to 6.9% 
  • Batangas: 5.6% to 6.6% 
  • Benguet: 3.2% to 6.0%

In an earlier tweet, OCTA Research said that on June 30, the National Capital Region recorded 672 cases, followed by Cavite at 85 new cases, Iloilo at 70, and Laguna at 47. 

David also said he hopes that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will "push for healthcare reforms and Build, Build, Build of the healthcare infrastructure."

The national government continues to urge sobriety with regard to the surge as of late, saying it will not hit pre-variant numbers. 

"The true measure of how we are doing is really our ability to keep our health care system open and also transmission under control, meaning it is stable and predictable," Dr. Edsel Salvaña of the health department's technical advisory group said earlier.

"That is where if we cannot admit patients because they're severe [cases], they will likely die, and if we close down our hospital system, people who have severe diseases other than COVID will also die unnecessarily, because there is lack of hospital bed." 

The Department of Health has said that cases in Metro Manila may hit 4,600 a day by the middle of July if people’s mobility continues to increase and if the compliance with public health safeguards is further reduced

 — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico 

