DepEd hopes for continuity of Briones' policies in incoming administration

Students attend a flag raising ceremoney before classes at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on December 6, 2021, after authorities loosened Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weeks before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday that it hopes for continuity of the programs and policies of outgoing Secretary Leonor Briones.

Specifically, DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali mentioned “the programs and priorities of our Secretary Leonor ‘Liling’ Magtolis Briones like the Sulong Edukalidad...and we also have the BEDP 2030 which gives details on how we can move forward."

Umali said this in a chance interview on the sidelines of an industry leaders' conference on supporting early grade learning. He was responding to a question on DepEd's proposal to incoming Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

Among these is Sulong Edukalidad that is an educational reform program launched during the Duterte administration which aims to attain quality basic education.

The BEDP 2030 meanwhile is the first long-term basic education plan designed to address the immediate impacts of the pandemic of young learners under traditional schooling.

Umali said they will "vigorously" push for literacy programs such as the Brigada Pagbasa campaign, a collaboration between DepEd and the private sector.

The Brigada Pagbasa is an after-school tutorial program aimed at improving the reading skills of children.

The DepEd official said that a date has been set for transition of duties to Duterte, also the vice president-elect, but gave no further details.

Advancing early learning

During the event on Tuesday, representatives from the private sector also inked a commitment to advance early learning.

Five leaders — including The Asia Foundation Executive Director Sam Chittick, Philippine Business for Social Progress Executive Director Elvin Uy, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Human Resources Development Foundation Executive Director Marlon Mina, Smart Communications Stakeholder Management Head Stephanie Orlino and Microsoft Philippines Education Programs Lead Clarissa Segismundo — signed the deal.

"Our children's education is a collective responsibility and the private sector has an important role to play in ensuring that no Filipino child is left behind, especially those in the early grades," a portion of it read.

LOOK: Microsoft Philippines Education Programs Lead Clarissa Segismundo signs the commitment wall where representatives from various groups also inked their commitment to advance early grade learning in the Philippines. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/6Io2DRgHpx — Angelica Y. Yang (@angelicajourno) June 14, 2022

An estimated 90% of financial flows in emerging markets come from private resources, according to USAID/Philippines Director of the Regional Office of Acquisition and Assistance Jennifer Crow, who said they work with the private sector to promote greater development.

"We believe that raising the next generation of leaders begins with raising good readers in the early years. And this endeavor involves not just the schools, but also the leaders in the community," Crow said.

"I thank the private sector present today for your continuing commitment to support education, particularly the early years," she added.

The Education department is encouraging all schools across the country to resume face-to-face classes in the next school year which is set to start on August 22, after more than two years of distance learning due to the pandemic.

In an advisory in May, the Department of Health said in-person classes will let children develop their cognitive and social skills, and promote physical and mental health, as well as well-being.