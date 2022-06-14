^

Headlines

DepEd hopes for continuity of Briones' policies in incoming administration

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 3:26pm
DepEd hopes for continuity of Briones' policies in incoming administration
Students attend a flag raising ceremoney before classes at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on December 6, 2021, after authorities loosened Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Two weeks before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday that it hopes for continuity of the programs and policies of outgoing Secretary Leonor Briones.

Specifically, DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali mentioned “the programs and priorities of our Secretary Leonor ‘Liling’ Magtolis Briones like the Sulong Edukalidad...and we also have the BEDP 2030 which gives details on how we can move forward."

Umali said this in a chance interview on the sidelines of an industry leaders' conference on supporting early grade learning. He was responding to a question on DepEd's proposal to incoming Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

Among these is Sulong Edukalidad that is an educational reform program launched during the Duterte administration which aims to attain quality basic education.

The BEDP 2030 meanwhile is the first long-term basic education plan designed to address the immediate impacts of the pandemic of young learners under traditional schooling.

Umali said they will "vigorously" push for literacy programs such as the Brigada Pagbasa campaign, a collaboration between DepEd and the private sector.

The Brigada Pagbasa is an after-school tutorial program aimed at improving the reading skills of children.

The DepEd official said that a date has been set for transition of duties to Duterte, also the vice president-elect, but gave no further details.

Advancing early learning

During the event on Tuesday, representatives from the private sector also inked a commitment to advance early learning.

Five leaders — including The Asia Foundation Executive Director Sam Chittick, Philippine Business for Social Progress Executive Director Elvin Uy, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Human Resources Development Foundation Executive Director Marlon Mina, Smart Communications Stakeholder Management Head Stephanie Orlino and Microsoft Philippines Education Programs Lead Clarissa Segismundo — signed the deal.

"Our children's education is a collective responsibility and the private sector has an important role to play in ensuring that no Filipino child is left behind, especially those in the early grades," a portion of it read.

An estimated 90% of financial flows in emerging markets come from private resources, according to USAID/Philippines Director of the Regional Office of Acquisition and Assistance Jennifer Crow, who said they work with the private sector to promote greater development.

"We believe that raising the next generation of leaders begins with raising good readers in the early years. And this endeavor involves not just the schools, but also the leaders in the community," Crow said.

"I thank the private sector present today for your continuing commitment to support education, particularly the early years," she added.

The Education department is encouraging all schools across the country to resume face-to-face classes in the next school year which is set to start on August 22, after more than two years of distance learning due to the pandemic.

In an advisory in May, the Department of Health said in-person classes will let children develop their cognitive and social skills, and promote physical and mental health, as well as well-being.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP on media covering, arrested at Tarlac 'bungkalan': Why were you there?
play

PNP on media covering, arrested at Tarlac 'bungkalan': Why were you there?

23 hours ago
"Why are you with those militants? What is your purpose there? That's my question for you. Imagine, maybe even the media was...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy family mocked, attacked in California

Pinoy family mocked, attacked in California

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
A Filipino family was a victim of another hate crime when they were mocked and physically attacked at a fastfood restaurant...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged: Appoint credible, independent rights advocates as CHR commissioners

Marcos urged: Appoint credible, independent rights advocates as CHR commissioners

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Human Rights Watch said the appointment of CHR commissioners will be an “important first test” for the Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to work closely with Church

Marcos to work closely with Church

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has voiced his readiness to cooperate closely with the Catholic Church and the Vatican,...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags PIA for P206.3 million discrepancy

COA flags PIA for P206.3 million discrepancy

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Philippine Information Agency over a P206.304-million discrepancy on the value of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Christian church admins cleared of child abuse in deaths of 2 Lumad infants

Christian church admins cleared of child abuse in deaths of 2 Lumad infants

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Citing a lack of evidence, a Davao City court has dismissed child abuse charges against six administrators of a Christian...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA's projection: Metro Manila's daily COVID-19 cases may reach 500 by end-June

OCTA's projection: Metro Manila's daily COVID-19 cases may reach 500 by end-June

1 hour ago
The seven-day average of COVID-19 infections also grew by 53% to 131 from 86.
Headlines
fbtw
Despite retractions, prosecution of De Lima to continue &mdash; Guevarra

Despite retractions, prosecution of De Lima to continue — Guevarra

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Department of Justice will not withdraw the remaining two drug cases against Sen. Leila de Lima, despite retractions of...
Headlines
fbtw
POEA: Text blasts offering jobs are phishing scams

POEA: Text blasts offering jobs are phishing scams

2 hours ago
The text blast reads: “(y)our employment CV sent to the POEA has been approved,” along with a link. The sender...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR to probe alleged rights violations in arrest of farmers, activists in Tarlac

CHR to probe alleged rights violations in arrest of farmers, activists in Tarlac

4 hours ago
Last week, police arrested without warrant farmers and their supporters as well as members of the press covering the ‘bungkalan’...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with