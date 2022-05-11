Sara Duterte-Carpio to become next DepEd chief

This photo taken on November 9, 2021 shows Sara Duterte (L), mayor and daughter of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, posing for a selfie with city hall employees in Davao city, on the southern island of Mindanao.

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update, 7:42 p.m.) — Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, now the presumptive vice president-elect, has agreed to take over the Department of Education as its secretary.

Her running-mate, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who is leading in the polls by a landslide, announced Duterte's Cabinet post as the first appointment of his administration two days after the May 9 elections.

"I am already authorized to announce the first nominee that we will be giving to the Commission on Appointments when the time comes, should I be proclaimed and that is that our incoming vice president has agreed to take the brief of Department of Education," Marcos Jr. said in a statement at his Mandaluyong headquarters Wednesday.

"So si Inday Sara, tinanong ko sa kanya kung kaya niya yung trabaho dahil mahirap ang trabaho ng secretary of education, pero nag-agree naman siya. Palagay ko kasama na dyan dahil she is a mother and she wants to make sure that her children that her children are well-trained and well-educated, that is the best motivation that we can hope for," he added.

Duterte, a lawyer with a bachelor's degree in respiratory therapy from San Pedro College in Davao. She also attended San Beda University, her father's alma mater, and obtained a law degree from San Sebastian College-Recoletos in Manila. She has no formal experience in the educational sector.

As education chief, Duterte, currently the mayor of Davao City, is expected to deal with and address what has been called a deep-rooted and complex education crisis due to poor teaching and learning conditions, student test scores that lag behind Southeast Asian peers and insufficient instructional facilities, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.