DepEd expects all schools to hold in-person classes next academic year

Students wait in line before classes at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on Dec. 6, 2021, after authorities loosened COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Monday it is expecting that all schools across the country will hold face-to-face classes in the next school year.

“Sa next academic year, school year, ini-expect natin na full, 100% na ang pag-implement ng face-to-face [classes],” DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones told public broadcaster People’s Television.

(In the next academic year, school year, we expect a full, 100% implementation of face-to-face classes.)

She stressed that the format of in-person classes may differ depending on the situation of the school and assessment of the Department of Health.

According to the DepEd chief, 34,238 public and private schools have been nominated to conduct limited in-person classes.

Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said the agency is encouraging schools to hold face-to-face classes.

“Pero tinitignan naming na blended. May face-to-face na mga araw at may araw na papayagang nasa bahay matuto ang mga bata,” he said.

(But we’re looking at blended learning. There are days when students participate in face-to-face classes, and days when they study from their homes.)

In an advisory last week, the Department of Health stressed that in-person classes will allow children to develop their cognitive and social skills experientially, and promote physical and mental health and well-being.

It added that the risk of getting COVID-19 at schools can be reduced when teachers, students, and other school personnel are vaccinated and boosted once eligible, and follow minimum public health standards.

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio will head DepEd in the next administration.