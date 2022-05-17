Likely senator Raffy Tulfo wants to decriminalize libel, but keep civil liabilities

MANILA, Philippines — If he gets a seat in the Upper House, presumptive senator broadcaster Raffy Tulfo said he will prioritize the decriminalization of libel to protect journalists, but added he will keep the civil liabilities.

"On what I can do for media workers... first I will decriminalize libel. It's causing headaches for media workers. [Libel] is being used by politicians and those seated in the government to harass and threaten [the media]," Tulfo said in Filipino during an interview with The Chiefs on Monday evening.

He plans to do this through the passage of a bill, and by being part of the majority so that he can get more support for such legislation despite perceived opposition for a move.

However, Tulfo said he does not plan to removing the civil liabilities of libel "so that those who feel that they have been affected by what they believe to be libelous can attain justice."

"Let's accept it, there are also people from our ranks who are crazy, who are biased in criticizing the government," he said.

Two years ago, Tulfo was acquitted by a division of the Supreme Court (SC) on libel charges filed by an ex-Bureau of Customs official over several columns he wrote in 1999. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Atty. Carlos So of the customs bureau. So complained about Tulfo's columns about the alleged extortion on brokers and shippers, and a supposed illicit affair. The SC held that Tulfo “reported on the alleged illegal activities of Atty. So in the exercise of his public functions.”

Under the Revised Penal Code, libel is punishable by jail time of varying lengths, with the highest being six years.

This isn't the first proposal which seeks to decriminalize libel which was made during the election period.

During the campaign season, presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said that he seeks to decriminalize libel but "give more teeth" to the civil liabilities, citing the responsibility of the press.

Tulfo is known for letting people air out their concerns and complaints on his shows. His brand of justice, however, has been criticized for sometimes violating due process and for not following the proper forums for grievances.

His siblings, Mon and Erwin, are also in the media industry. Raffy's wife Jocelyn is the partylist representative of ACT-CIS (Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support).

The latest unofficial tally reflected in the Commission on Election's transparency server shows Raffy Tulfo leading by 23.17 million, ranking third after Filipino actor Robin Padilla and Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique) who is seeking a Senate comeback.