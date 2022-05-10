^

Headlines

Majority of leading Senate bets are from prominent clans

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 10:51pm
Majority of leading Senate bets are from prominent clans
This file photo shows the Senate building in Pasay City.
Official Gazette, file

MANILA, Philippines — Most of the candidates set to be elected to the Senate are from prominent clans and most of them have been senators before, according to the partial and unofficial results on Tuesday evening.

These aspirants include: 

  • Actor Robin Padilla, who comes from a showbiz clan. In the Philippines. Robin is dubbed as the "Bad Boy of Philippine Cinema", and is the son of film director-turned-Camarines Norte governor Casimiro “Roy” Padilla, Sr., with former actress Eva Cariño.

    In the Philippines, being a well-known celebrity can be a boon for those who want to run for public office, as many voters typically vote based on name recognition, among other factors. Padilla is currently leading in the Senate race, with over 26.38 million votes as of 7:02 p.m. He believes, however, that he is topping the polls, not because of his celebrity status, but because of his platform to primarily pursue charter change. 
     
  • Re-electionist Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian has two brothers in government service. Wesley, who served as house deputy speaker and Valenuzuela City's first district representative, is now the elected mayor of Valenzuela city. Meanwhile, Rex, who once served as Valenzuela mayor, is set to serve as the city's first district representative.
     
  • Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero, a former senator, is the son of former agricultural secretary Sonny Escudero III and Rep. Evelina Escudero (Sorsogon). Chiz's wife Heart Evangelista is a well-known Filipina actress.
     
  • Former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, the son of business tycoon and former senator Manny Villar of the Nacionalista Partyand Sen. Cynthia Villar;
     
  • Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri whose father Jose Ma. Zubiri has held various local government posts- 3rd district representative, vice mayor and governor- in Bukidnon. Migz's brothers Jose Ma. Zubiri III and Manuel Antonio Zubiri held positions in public office, such as former 3rd district representative, and incumbent 3rd district representative, respectively. 
     
  • Former sens. JV Ejercito and Jinggoy Estrada, both sons of former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada;
     
  • Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, the son of former Sen. Rene Cayetano. Alan's wife Lani just secured another term as mayor of Taguig City. Alan's sister is Sen. Pia Cayetano.
     
  • Re-electionist Joel Villanueva, the son of evangelist and Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide founder Eddie Villanueva, who also represents CIBAC (Citizens' Battle Against Corruption) party-list and a is House deputy speaker.
     
  • Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, whose brothers Mon, Erwin and Ben are in the media industry, and whose sister Wanda was the Secretary of the Department of Tourism. Raffy's wife Jocelyn is the partylist representative of ACT-CIS (Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support).

Other senatorial aspirants leading the elections are: Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique) , and Sen.Risa Hontiveros.

Lone opposition bet

Hontiveros emerged as the lone opposition bet who entered the "Magic 12", as she garnered around 15.24 million, based on the partial and unofficial tally at 10:17 p.m of May 10. 

She got the endorsement of Vice President Leni Robredo 1Sambayan, the opposition coalition which backed the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who ran for president and vice president, respectively. Hontiveros is running under the Akbayan partylist. 

If Hontiveros gets another term in the Senate, and if the final tally reflects those in the lead, she will be surrounded by allies of President Rodrigo Duterte and bets backed by the "UniTeam" slate.

2022 ELECTIONS

SENATE

SENATORIAL RACE

SENATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bongbong Marcos seen elected Philippine president by majority vote

Bongbong Marcos seen elected Philippine president by majority vote

By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
Thirty-six years after the ouster of a strongman through the People Power Revolution, his son and namesake Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo says consulting with experts on poll fraud claims

Robredo says consulting with experts on poll fraud claims

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo says she is now consulting with experts on poll fraud claims surfacing online.
Headlines
fbtw
Unofficial election tally shows Marcos overwhelming lead

Unofficial election tally shows Marcos overwhelming lead

1 day ago
As of 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, the unofficial tally of partial results showed Marcos with 30,922,344 votes and his...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno concedes presidential derby to Bongbong Marcos

Isko Moreno concedes presidential derby to Bongbong Marcos

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"The next administration won't be successful if the resentment and bad blood continue... We need to unite and stand behind...
Headlines
fbtw
Asserting 'poll fraud', protesters reject Marcos victory at Comelec HQ
play

Asserting 'poll fraud', protesters reject Marcos victory at Comelec HQ

By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
The protesters massed up chanting various calls against martial law, the Comelec, the Marcoses and President Rodrigo Dut...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Comelec throws out DQ appeals vs BBM

Comelec throws out DQ appeals vs BBM

By Robertzon Ramirez | 6 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections en banc yesterday affirmed the dismissal of the disqualification cases filed against presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Cynthia Villar can be next SP &ndash; Bato

Cynthia Villar can be next SP – Bato

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 6 minutes ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar can be the next Senate president in the 19th Congress, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said...
Headlines
fbtw

Rights group pounds on BBM-Sara

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 minutes ago
This early, left-leaning rights group Karapatan is calling on the Filipino people “to reject the (Ferdinand) Marcos Jr.-Sara Duterte tandem.”
Headlines
fbtw
Expect higher toll rates at NLEX, Cavitex tomorrow

Expect higher toll rates at NLEX, Cavitex tomorrow

By Richmond Mercurio | 6 minutes ago
Starting tomorrow, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. subsidiaries NLEX Corp. and Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. will charge higher...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao concedes to Marcos Jr. in fight for presidency

Pacquiao concedes to Marcos Jr. in fight for presidency

10 minutes ago
“My decision to run was driven by my utmost desire to serve the country and uplift the lives of  poor Filipinos,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with