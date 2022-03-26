^

Headlines

Phivolcs escalates Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3

Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 9:07am
Phivolcs escalates Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3
File photo of Taal Volcano
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Phivolcs escalated the alert level over Taal Volcano on Saturday, warning that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may drive succeeding eruptions.

The state seismology and volcanology bureau hoisted Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano, which last erupted in January 2020, following a phreatomagmatic burst and continuous phreatomagmatic activity that generated 1,500-meter high plumes accompanied by volcanic earthquake and infrasound signals.

Phreatomagmatic activity means that magma and water are explosively interacting to generate gases and steam.

With Alert Level 3 up over Taal, Phivolcs strongly recommended that the Taal Volcano Island and barangays Bilibinwang and Banyaga in Agoncillo town in Batangas, and barangays Gulod and eastern Bugaan East in Laurel town in Batangas be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents — or hot, fast-moving flows of gas, ash and debris — and volcanic tsunami if stronger eruptions happen.

Phivolcs also reminded the public that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a permanent danger zone and entry into it and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited.

It also said that all activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed for now and that civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying over Taal Volcano Island.

“Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify,” Phivolcs said.

Taal Volcano’s last eruption displaced thousands of people and badly hit businesses, especially in Batangas and nearby resort town Tagaytay City. — Xave Gregorio

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alvarez denies asking for P800 million from Lacson

Alvarez denies asking for P800 million from Lacson

By Angelica Y. Yang | 19 hours ago
Partido Reporma Founder Renato De Villa also admitted his surprise at the turn of events yesterday, saying he had no idea...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Fully vaccinated foreigners won't need entry exemption document by April

Palace: Fully vaccinated foreigners won't need entry exemption document by April

19 hours ago
The government’s pandemic task force approved the entry of foreigners without an entry exemption document provided they...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Around 2.5 million Filipino families experienced hunger in end-2021

SWS: Around 2.5 million Filipino families experienced hunger in end-2021

17 hours ago
"The December 2021 Hunger rate is 1.8 points above the 10.0% (estimated 2.5 million families) in September 2021, but still...
Headlines
fbtw
Traffic enforcers, street sweepers get 30-minute &lsquo;heat break&rsquo;

Traffic enforcers, street sweepers get 30-minute ‘heat break’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
As temperatures continue to rise in Metro Manila, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is granting its enforcers...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to strengthen migrant workers department

Marcos to strengthen migrant workers department

By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to pursue the priority programs of the administration of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
MRT-3's Free Ride Program: What you need to know

MRT-3's Free Ride Program: What you need to know

18 hours ago
Aside from the free rides given by the MRT-3, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's service contracting...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't to hold special COVID-19 vaccination drives in Cebu, BARMM next week

Gov't to hold special COVID-19 vaccination drives in Cebu, BARMM next week

20 hours ago
The immunization push will be conducted in Cebu from March 29 to 31 and in BARMM from March 30 to April 1.
Headlines
fbtw
Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

By Ramon Royandoyan | 20 hours ago
A victory for presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not yet secured despite his convincing...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines joins major UNGA vote blaming Russia for atrocities in Ukraine

Philippines joins major UNGA vote blaming Russia for atrocities in Ukraine

By Kaycee Valmonte | 21 hours ago
Along with an overwhelming majority, the Philippines backed a strongly worded United Nations General Assembly resolution that...
Headlines
fbtw
'Duterte is still my friend': Alvarez says after Robredo endorsement

'Duterte is still my friend': Alvarez says after Robredo endorsement

By Angelica Y. Yang | 21 hours ago
Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte), a former ally of the President Rodrigo Duterte, said that the chief executive is...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with