Phivolcs escalates Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3

MANILA, Philippines — Phivolcs escalated the alert level over Taal Volcano on Saturday, warning that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may drive succeeding eruptions.

The state seismology and volcanology bureau hoisted Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano, which last erupted in January 2020, following a phreatomagmatic burst and continuous phreatomagmatic activity that generated 1,500-meter high plumes accompanied by volcanic earthquake and infrasound signals.

Phreatomagmatic activity means that magma and water are explosively interacting to generate gases and steam.

With Alert Level 3 up over Taal, Phivolcs strongly recommended that the Taal Volcano Island and barangays Bilibinwang and Banyaga in Agoncillo town in Batangas, and barangays Gulod and eastern Bugaan East in Laurel town in Batangas be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents — or hot, fast-moving flows of gas, ash and debris — and volcanic tsunami if stronger eruptions happen.

Phivolcs also reminded the public that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a permanent danger zone and entry into it and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited.

It also said that all activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed for now and that civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying over Taal Volcano Island.

“Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify,” Phivolcs said.

Taal Volcano’s last eruption displaced thousands of people and badly hit businesses, especially in Batangas and nearby resort town Tagaytay City. — Xave Gregorio