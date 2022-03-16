'She knows our story': Hataman backs Robredo for president, urges support from Bangsamoro region

Vice President Leni Robredo reaches out to hands of her supporters the multi-sectoral people’s assembly at the GenSan Oval Plaza in General Santos City on March 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman (Basilan) came out in support of Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid on Wednesday and called on the Bangsamoro region to back her as well.

Hataman, the last governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao before it was replaced by the Bangsamoro ARMM, said Robredo understands their history, experience and issues and knows how to solve them.

"Alam niya ang ating kuwento dahil pag may gulo, sakuna, o anumang isyu, agad-agad siyang pumupunta, tumatapak sa ground zero, nagpapabalik-balik — hindi para manligaw ng boto, pero para direktang mag-abot ng tulong at makinig sa ating kuwento," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

(She knows our story because when there are conflicts, calamities or any issues, she immediately goes here, lands on ground zero, frequently returns — not to court votes but to directly extend help and listen to our story.)

MARTIAL LAW IN MINDANAO: The Forgotten War

'Dark chapter' for Bangsamoro

Among these stories are the atrocities committed against the Moro people during the brutal regime of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, which Hataman called a “dark chapter” for them.

"Maraming pinaslang at pinahirapan. Minasaker tayo. Maraming napilitang pumulot ng armas sa ngalan ng katarungan; maraming napilitang lumikas sa mga tahanan. Tutol ako sa pagbabalik sa kapangyarihan ng angkan na nagpasimuno at nakinabang sa pang-aaping ito," Hataman said.

(Many were killed and had suffered. We were massacred. Many were forced to take up arms in the name of justice; many were forced to flee their homes. I am against the return to power of the clan that started and benefited from this oppression.)

He said Robredo represents the "best chance" to thwart the return of the Marcoses and keep the peace in the region.

This is the latest in a string of recent endorsements of local officials of Robredo, which include Northern Samar Gov. Edwin Ongchuan, Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone, Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro).

Groups from the academe, economists, the youth, priests, lawyers and human rights defenders have also endorsed Robredo, the de facto opposition candidate.

She placed second with 15% voter preference In the Pulse Asia survey conducted February 18-23, more than a week since the official campaign period started. Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard-bearer maintained his top spot with 60%.

Despite her poor showing in the poll, Robredo is unfazed, saying surveys have yet to capture the groundswell of support she has received as seen in massive rallies across the country that drew thousands.

READ: Bangsamoro officials: Address 'open wounds' to curb terrorism