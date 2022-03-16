^

Headlines

'She knows our story': Hataman backs Robredo for president, urges support from Bangsamoro region

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
March 16, 2022 | 10:29am
'She knows our story': Hataman backs Robredo for president, urges support from Bangsamoro region
Vice President Leni Robredo reaches out to hands of her supporters the multi-sectoral people’s assembly at the GenSan Oval Plaza in General Santos City on March 15, 2022.
VP Leni Media Bureau / Released

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman (Basilan) came out in support of Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid on Wednesday and called on the Bangsamoro region to back her as well.

Hataman, the last governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao before it was replaced by the Bangsamoro ARMM, said Robredo understands their history, experience and issues and knows how to solve them.

"Alam niya ang ating kuwento dahil pag may gulo, sakuna, o anumang isyu, agad-agad siyang pumupunta, tumatapak sa ground zero, nagpapabalik-balik — hindi para manligaw ng boto, pero para direktang mag-abot ng tulong at makinig sa ating kuwento," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

(She knows our story because when there are conflicts, calamities or any issues, she immediately goes here, lands on ground zero, frequently returns — not to court votes but to directly extend help and listen to our story.)

MARTIAL LAW IN MINDANAO: The Forgotten War

'Dark chapter' for Bangsamoro

Among these stories are the atrocities committed against the Moro people during the brutal regime of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, which Hataman called a “dark chapter” for them.

"Maraming pinaslang at pinahirapan. Minasaker tayo. Maraming napilitang pumulot ng armas sa ngalan ng katarungan; maraming napilitang lumikas sa mga tahanan. Tutol ako sa pagbabalik sa kapangyarihan ng angkan na nagpasimuno at nakinabang sa pang-aaping ito," Hataman said.

(Many were killed and had suffered. We were massacred. Many were forced to take up arms in the name of justice; many were forced to flee their homes. I am against the return to power of the clan that started and benefited from this oppression.)

He said Robredo represents the "best chance" to thwart the return of the Marcoses and keep the peace in the region.

This is the latest in a string of recent endorsements of local officials of Robredo, which include Northern Samar Gov. Edwin Ongchuan, Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone, Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando and House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro).

Groups from the academe, economists, the youth, priests, lawyers and human rights defenders have also endorsed Robredo, the de facto opposition candidate.

She placed second with 15% voter preference In the Pulse Asia survey conducted February 18-23, more than a week since the official campaign period started. Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard-bearer maintained his top spot with 60%.

Despite her poor showing in the poll, Robredo is unfazed, saying surveys have yet to capture the groundswell of support she has received as seen in massive rallies across the country that drew thousands.

READ: Bangsamoro officials: Address 'open wounds' to curb terrorism

2022 ELECTIONS

LENI ROBREDO

MUJIV HATAMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BBM, Sara keep lead; Leni up by 5 points

BBM, Sara keep lead; Leni up by 5 points

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio retained their lead in...
Headlines
fbtw
Parlade calls out alleged Comelec corruption

Parlade calls out alleged Comelec corruption

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Retired Army general Antonio Parlade and at least 100 of his followers trooped to the People Power Monument on EDSA in Quezon...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo thanks supporters, humbled by survey rating

Tulfo thanks supporters, humbled by survey rating

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Broadcast Journalist Raffy Tulfo yesterday thanked his supporters for their continued trust in him.
Headlines
fbtw
Situation for OFWs in COVD-hit Hong Kong not that bad, House panel told

Situation for OFWs in COVD-hit Hong Kong not that bad, House panel told

17 hours ago
Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Raly Tejada said all Filipinos in Hong Kong who need assistance due to the virus surge...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos claim on assessment of unpaid estate tax inaccurate, PCGG tells Isko camp

Marcos claim on assessment of unpaid estate tax inaccurate, PCGG tells Isko camp

19 hours ago
In a letter responding to Aksyon Demokratiko and released to media, PCGG Chairman John Agbayani said the BIR had "already...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
LTFRB says fuel subsidy credited to 35k of 136k card holders

LTFRB says fuel subsidy credited to 35k of 136k card holders

A few seconds ago
"The LTFRB has submitted all the documents they have required since February but so far the funds have not been released....
Headlines
fbtw
Sotto supports call to raise NCR minimum wage to P1,000

Sotto supports call to raise NCR minimum wage to P1,000

By Angelica Y. Yang | 11 minutes ago
The minimum wage of private sector workers in the capital stands at P537 per day. The figure was last updated in 2018, according...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA reminds public to avoid heat stress, conserve water as dry season starts

PAGASA reminds public to avoid heat stress, conserve water as dry season starts

45 minutes ago
The weather bureau announced the end of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the start of the dry season, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: De Lima is alive and still running for senator

Fact check: De Lima is alive and still running for senator

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
A YouTube video is claiming without basis that opposition Sen. Leila De Lima, who is seeking re-election in the May polls,...
Headlines
fbtw
No more National Vax Days, government says

No more National Vax Days, government says

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
After falling short of its target to inoculate 1.8 million individuals in the last National Vaccination Days, the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with