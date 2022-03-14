Bulacan Gov. Fernando endorses Robredo for president

MANILA, Philippines — Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando on Monday endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo for president but stressed that he is not imposing that choice on Bulakenyos.

Speaking at a press briefing at the announcement of the endorsement, Robredo said Fernando's endorsement in a province that has more than 2 million voters, will be a big help to her campaign and could encourage other local government executives to also voice support for her.

Speaking in Malolos, Fernando said that he believes in the faithful, transparent and caring public service that Robredo has shown. "Nasa kanya ang puso, talino at katatagan na mai-aangat ang pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino," he also said.

(She has the heart, the intelligence and the steadfastness to lift up the lives of each Filipino)

He said that the Philippines needs a leader who has concern for the welfare of others, has no corruption scandals and who has a deep faith. "[Siya ang] magdadala sa atin sa maunlad, mapayapa at maaliwalas na kulay na rosas na bukas," he also said.

(She will bring us to a progressive, peaceful and clear future)

He said that while he is confident that development projects in the province are already in the government pipeline, those will need a president who can guide the Philippines to recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robredo, speaking after the endorsement, said Fernando's endorsement will be a huge help to her campaign considering the political terrain of the coming May elections.

"Mahirap sa mga (It is difficult for) local officials to be public about their support," she said as she thanked the Bulacan governor for his endorsement, saying he is among the first to publicly express support.

"Ang laking impact noon para sa mga Bulakenyo at para sa kampanya namin," she said, saying also that she hopes Fernando's endorsement will help Bulakenyos in their own discernment on who to vote for.

(This will have a huge impact on Bulakenyos and to our campaign)

Throughout his endorsement speech, Fernando said that he had thought hard about the decision to endorse Robredo and had prayed about it as well. He said that voters in the province should do the same and that he would not be imposing his choice of president on anyone.

He said that voters should also study issues and think about who they will vote for and that, in the end, it will be the voters, and not their local officials, who will decide who to elect in May.

"Kung pinili ko ito at sinunod nila ako, desisyon nila yun," he said. (If they choose to go with my endorsement, that is your decision.)

Fernando is a member of the National Unity Party.

On Sunday, the Centrist Democratic Party, led by Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro) also declared support for Robredo's presidential run.

"I and the Centrist Democratic Party of the Philippines in our national convention this morning held in Cagayan de Oro City, have declared 100% support for Leni Robredo as president," Rodriguez said in a message to Philstar.com on Sunday.