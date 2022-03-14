^

Headlines

OFWs hopeful US clarification on Iran missile strike in Erbil will mean no deployment ban

Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 2:03pm
OFWs hopeful US clarification on Iran missile strike in Erbil will mean no deployment ban
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, who was designated by President Duterte as special envoy to the Middle East, said overseas Filipino workers would be evacuated either by land or air to Jordan and Dubai where conditions are more stable.
The STAR / Rudy Santos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The clarification that Iran’s missile attack on Iraq over the weekend was not directed at a US-owned property helped keep the fears of overseas Filipino workers on the reimplementation of a deployment ban at bay, a community representative said.

Iran launched early on Sunday a dozen ballistic missiles in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region. There were no casualties reported.

"Kababalik lang po ng Balik-Manggagawa program dito sa Erbil… malaking tulong po ito kasi yung mga kababayan natin dito sa Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq or sa buong Iraq ay nababahala naman po baka daw po mabalik yung ban o yung Alert Level 4,” Filipino Community Organization in Erbil Media Information Officer Annie Saucelo Astillo told ABS-CBN's "TeleRadyo" on Monday.

(The Balik-Manggagawa program in Erbil has just been reimplemented… this is a big help because our countrymen here in Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq or in the whole Iraq are worried that the ban or the Alert Level 4 might be reimplemented.)

The Department of Foreign Affairs assigns destination alert levels according to the possible risks travelers may face while in the area. Its website says that Alert Level 4 is raised “when there is large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack,” entailing an evacuation or mandatory repatriation.

In January 2020, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration imposed a total deployment ban in Iraq after the DFA raised an Alert Level 4 due to the growing tensions between the United States and Iran. 

POEA lifted the deployment ban for returning OFWs with existing contracts with employers beyond its identified “No-Go-Zones” in October last year, among other conditions.

Astillo said there are as many as 1,000 OFWs based in Erbil, working in oil-and-gas companies, private firms, and some are serving Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Local news outlets reported that the recent missile attack was targeting the new US Consulate in Erbil, which the US clarified through issuing its own statement.

"Meron lang pong mga natamanaan po talaga na mga houses po," Astillo said. "From the record itself dito po sa mga news ng local news po, ang target po ang isang US Consulate but narinig naman po natin sa balita po ng US na hindi po nila tinatanggap yun na news.”

(There were just a couple of houses that got hit. From the record itself in the local news reports here, the target was a US Consulate but we already heard from the US that they don't believe that.) 

"Nalaman po nila na there’s no reason po or wala pong katotohanan na yung missiles na yun ay target po sila," she added.

(The US found that there’s no reason or there’s no truth in having them be the target of the missiles.)

The missiles reportedly landed near Us property. The US condemned the strikes and reported that their personnel and facilities were left unscathed. 

“No US facilities were damaged or personnel injured, and we have no indications the attack was directed at the United States,” the US Consulate General Erbil said in a statement on Sunday.

In an earlier statement, the US Consulate General Erbil called for accountability following the "flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and for terrorist attacks on innocent civilian properties."

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were done to avenge Iranian troops who were killed by Israeli air strikes in Syria last week. — Kaycee Valmonte

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte says government wary of poll disruptions by 'yellows' and 'communists'

Duterte says government wary of poll disruptions by 'yellows' and 'communists'

23 hours ago
"That’s what the government is concerned about. They are watching for that kind of situation," Duterte said in the interview...
Headlines
fbtw
6.4-magnitude quake shakes Luzon

6.4-magnitude quake shakes Luzon

6 hours ago
The shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit about 110 kilometres (68 miles) off Morong in Bataan province on Luzon island at 5:05...
Headlines
fbtw
Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Torrefranca-Neri, who previously served as Social Welfare and Development undersecretary,...
Headlines
fbtw
9 bets commit to Comelec debates

9 bets commit to Comelec debates

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
All but one of the 10 presidential candidates have committed to participate in the presidential debates organized by the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
South Korea relaxes travel requirements for Pinoys

South Korea relaxes travel requirements for Pinoys

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The South Korean government has relaxed its COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers arriving from the P...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Government to extend Bayanihan vax drive

Government to extend Bayanihan vax drive

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The government is eyeing to extend for another week the fourth round of “Bayanihan Bakunahan” in areas with low...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defends choice of new Comelec officials

Duterte defends choice of new Comelec officials

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Duterte defended on Saturday the appointment of Saidamen Balt Pangarungan and George Garcia as chairman and commissioner...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson eyes undercover agents to catch corrupt officials

Lacson eyes undercover agents to catch corrupt officials

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Undercover operatives posing as applicants, or engaging in other transactions to entrap government officials involved in extortion,...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs urged: Let schools hold face-to-face classes

LGUs urged: Let schools hold face-to-face classes

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
With the continued decline in COVID-19 cases and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions nationwide, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian...
Headlines
fbtw
225 Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine

225 Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
A total of 225 Filipinos have been repatriated from Ukraine following the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with